Telangana CM Orders Expediting Musi River Rejuvenation Project

Hyderabad, April 11 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy directed officials to expedite works related to the Musi River Rejuvenation project on Friday.

At a review meeting with officials on the project, the Chief Minister examined the designs of the bridge to be built on the Mir Alam Tank and the Gandhi Sarovar at Bapughat to be built as part of the Musi project.

The officials have been asked to invite tenders for the construction of the Mir Alam Tank bridge in June and also complete the survey for preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR), designs and proposals for the Musi rejuvenation project at the earliest.

The officials made a PowerPoint presentation on the model designs prepared by the consultancies for the construction of the Mir Alam Tank bridge.

“Build the bridge on a 2.5 km length in a magnificent manner and also finalise the designs by giving priority to the safety of visitors and passengers,” the Chief Minister suggested to officials.

Along with the bridge, the beautification of three Island-like areas in Mir Alam Tank will be taken up to attract more tourists.

CM Revanth Reddy suggested that the three islands be developed as a beautiful tourist spot on the lines of Singapore Gardens by the Bay, with a bird's paradise and waterfalls.

Convention centres suitable for wedding destinations, Adventure Parks, Theme Park, and Amphitheatre will also be included in the project design. Resorts and Hotels will be constructed for tourists to stay along the Musi with boating facilities.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the DPR should be prepared with all necessary proposals for the development of the islands, along with purifying water in the tank. He instructed the officials to prepare proposals for the development of the island zone in the PPP model.

The Chief Minister asked officials to estimate in advance the availability of water in the Mir Alam Tank and the intensity of water flow during floods, and designs should be made accordingly to avoid any future problems. A survey should be conducted with hydrology and environmental experts or renowned organisations in the same field for this project, and all necessary permissions should be obtained based on those reports, the CM suggested.

Along with the Mir Alam Bridge, the development of a network connecting the island zone and the adjacent Nehru Zoological Park was also discussed in the meeting. The CM ordered the officials to upgrade the Zoo Park in accordance with the new proposal.

The officials have been asked to examine all the possibilities for upgrading Zoo Park in consultation with the zoo authorities as per the rules.

Government advisor Vem Narender Reddy, Municipal Department Principal Secretary Dana Kishore, CM's Special Secretary Ajit Reddy, Musi River Development Corporation Joint Managing Director Gauthami, and senior officials participated in the meeting.