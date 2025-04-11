Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
HABANOS, S.A. CELEBRATES THE 180TH ANNIVERSARY OF PARTAGÁS WITH THE EXCLUSIVE LAUNCH OF CEDROS IN COMMEMORATION OF THE CHINESE NEW YEAR

2025-04-11 11:01:11
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This exclusive edition celebrates the Year of the Snake (Wood) . According to the Chinese lunar calendar, the snake represents qualities such as wisdom and wood represents strength and capacity for growth. Undoubtedly, a perfect opportunity to pay tribute to the fundamental role that such a noble material as wood has played in preserving the aromas and organoleptic qualities of Habanos throughout history.

Partagás "Cedros" is a limited specialty that stands out for its neat presentation in an elegant box containing 18 Habanos . Each of these Habanos has been "Totally Handmade with Long Filler" using selected wrapper, filler and binder leaves coming from the Vuelta Abajo* plantations, in Pinar del Río*, Cuba*. This region is recognized worldwide as the cradle of what is considered the world's best tobacco, thanks to its exceptional soils, unique climate and centuries-old tobacco growing tradition. These conditions allow for the production of leaves of unparalleled quality, which are essential in the production of the most prestigious Habanos. Thanks to this superior selection, Partagás "Cedros" offers a smoking experience rich in flavor and perfectly balanced strength, making it a must-have for lovers of good smoking.

The Cedros vitola (50 ring gauge x 135 mm length) represents the perfect combination of exclusivity, tradition and excellence, characteristics that have consolidated Partagás as an emblem within the Habanos offer. Beyond celebrating the Chinese New Year, this launch stands as a tribute to the brand's rich history, which for 180 years has been a benchmark of quality and prestige in the cigar industry. This special edition will be available through exclusive Habanos, S.A. distributors.

With this launch, Partagás reaffirms its commitment to tradition, innovation and excellence , offering aficionados a unique Habano that embodies the essence of a brand known for its character.

Partagás "Cedros":
 Brand: Partagás
Market name: Cedros
Factory name: Dignos
Dimensions: 50 Ring gauge x 135 mm de length
Presentation: Special case of 18 units with NFC technology in the box and foot ring

Wrapper: light brown, smooth, silky, oily and shiny

Tasting notes:
 Draw: excellent
Ash: compact
Strength: strong
Smoking time: around 45-50 minutes

The Partagás Cedros presents unique dimensions within the brand's portfolio, which offer an enriching smoking experience when combined with the strong strength characteristic of this prestigious Habanos brand.

In its first third, it displays a clean taste of Cuban dark tobacco that evolves into subtle notes of cocoa and oak as the smoke progresses. With a length of 135 mm, this vitola gives a dense smoke that achieves a well accentuated permanence in the aftertaste.

Pairing suggestion: Partagás Cedros is an invitation to pair it with robust, long-aged spirits. Preferably, those aged naturally in white oak barrels whose refinement develops a profile with subtle notes of nuts, chocolate or vanilla. When combined with the Habano, this symphony of flavors generates an exceptional sensory experience.

To download high resolution product images click here.

Photo:

SOURCE Habanos, S.A.

Legal Disclaimer:
