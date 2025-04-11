Need Accurate Representation Of Cooperative Sector In GDP: Official

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Cooperation Secretary Ashish Kumar Bhutani called for collating the PAN numbers of all cooperative societies of the country to enable more accurate representation of the cooperative sector in GDP, an official said on Friday.

Addressing the inaugural session of the two-day National Level Review Meeting in Shillong, Meghalaya, on Thursday, Bhutani set the ball rolling for discussing initiatives and formulation of strategies to further strengthen and modernise the cooperative sector across the country.

Reaffirming the government's unwavering commitment to strengthening and advancing the cooperative ecosystem, Bhutani said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, the Ministry is committed to promoting cooperative-led economic growth with robust inter-state cooperation to realize the vision of "Sahakar Se Samriddhi".

The Secretary said that White Revolution 2.0 is one of the flagship initiatives, aimed at rural upliftment through the dairy sector.

He said that the dairy sector has shining examples of how dairy can empower women and improve child nutrition.

Bhutani said that the Ministry is partnering with institutions like Amul and National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to support states Assam, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and other states in expanding dairy infrastructure.

The economic potential of animal husbandry now exceeds that of traditional crop cultivation, he said.

He said that passing of the bill to establish India's first Tribhuvan Sahkari University is a historic move.“This university will standardise cooperative education across states and uplift over 250 existing cooperative institutions,” he said.

Bhutani and Chief Secretary, government of Meghalaya, along with senior officials, also took part in a tree plantation drive under the initiative“Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative in the International Year of Cooperatives.

The meeting brought together key stakeholders including representatives from states and Union Territories, officials from cooperative federations, financial institutions, and policymakers, fostering a collaborative platform for knowledge exchange and strategic alignment.

The States Review Session spotlighted the pivotal role of national-level cooperative institutions in enhancing the cooperative ecosystem and driving innovation and inclusivity.

Director of Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA), Gujarat, outlined the vision of Tribhuvan Sahkari University, the strategic objectives, and proposed institutional structure.