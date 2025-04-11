Punjab Govt To Give Adequate Representation To SC Law Officers

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 11 (IANS) The Punjab Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Friday decided to promulgate an Ordinance to provide adequate representation to members of Scheduled Castes (SCs) for contractual engagement as law officers.

A spokesperson for the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the Cabinet gave the nod to promulgate an Ordinance to amend Punjab Law Officers (Engagement) Act, 2017.

“This step is aimed at relaxing income criteria for contractual engagement of law officers belonging to the SC community. The purpose of relaxation in income criteria is to provide adequate representation to members of the SC community for contractual engagement as law officers in the AG's Office,” he said.

In another decision, the Cabinet accorded approval to a one-time relaxation policy regarding non-construction fee and outstanding allotment amount for allottees of Improvement Trusts.

This decision will give a major relief to the allottees as the penal interest will be waived off.

To maintain geographical and administrative contiguity, efficiency, cost optimisation and legislative synergy, the Cabinet gave the green signal for reorganisation and rationalisation of the existing blocks in the state.

The realignment of blocks is necessitated in order to ensure better administration of these blocks in the larger public interest.

Pertinently, there are 154 blocks in the state currently and due to some ambiguities, several problems were being faced to run administration smoothly in these blocks.

The Cabinet also gave consent to enhance the retirement age of doctors and professors serving in medical colleges under the Medical Education and Research Department from 62 years to 65 years.

“This will help in imparting quality education in the medical colleges continuously, thereby, immensely benefitting the students in these colleges,” said the spokesperson.

The Cabinet also gave consent to hire specialist doctors retiring from service to cope up with the shortage of doctors in government hospitals. These doctors will be hired annually on the basis of need.