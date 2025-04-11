Award-Winning Plant-Based Restaurant Tacotarian Announces Franchise Expansion

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded in 2018 by two husband-and-wife teams, Kristen & Carlos Corral and Regina & Dan Simmons, Tacotarian was born out of a love for tacos, community, and creating a vibrant, inclusive space for all eaters-whether you're vegan, flexitarian, or taco-obsessed. What started as a single location in Las Vegas has grown into a cult-favorite brand with 6 locations in Las Vegas and San Diego, a nationwide grocery line, national press attention, and a fiercely loyal customer base.

In recognition of their growth, impact, and leadership, the Tacotarian founders were recently named SBA 2025 Small Business Persons of the Year for the state of Nevada . The brand has earned significant accolades over the years, including being named Best Vegan Taqueria in the U.S. by VegNews, NRN's 2024 Breakout Brands , 40/40 list by QSR Magazine, Top 100 Taco Spots in America by Yelp, and Las Vegas Weekly's Best of Vegas , to name a few.

"Franchising Tacotarian allows us to share our mission of saving the world one taco at a time-on a much larger scale," said co-founder Regina Simmons. "We're excited to partner with driven entrepreneurs who are passionate about food and community."

Tacotarian's franchise model offers a unique opportunity to join one of the fastest-growing segments in food: plant-based, fast-casual dining. Franchisees will benefit from a proven brand, innovative menu, comprehensive training, marketing support, and a scalable operational model.

To learn more about franchising opportunities with Tacotarian, visit

"We started Tacotarian with a simple idea: to make plant-based food exciting. Franchising allows us to grow that vision beyond our cities and empower other entrepreneurs. It's more than tacos, it's a movement." - co-founder Carlos Corral

About Tacotarian

Tacotarian is a women-owned, plant-based Mexican restaurant founded in Las Vegas in 2018. With bold flavors and a mission to create sustainable change through food, Tacotarian has become a destination for curious foodies.

This advertisement is not an offering. An offering can only be made by a Franchise Disclosure Document filed with the relevant state, which filing does not constitute approval.

Contact:

Kristen Corral

4073465641

[email protected]

SOURCE Tacotarian