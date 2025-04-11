Glow Up Web Design Announces Major Service Expansion And Key Partnerships

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Medina, Ohio, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glow Up Web Design , a leading web design agency delivering intentional designs and tailored solutions for websites, graphic design/branding, and marketing. We are excited to announce our recent collaboration with Create and Collab.

Starting in early 2021, Glow Up Web Design has become a rapidly growing agency led by a formal international student from China, Gloria MacGillis. While obtaining her three design degrees she fell in love with Web and UX design. While working with various clients of her own prior to starting her company, Gloria had a strong desire to work with passionate individuals, whether it's the clients she works with or designers she partners with. When starting Glow Up Web Design, she made that an important part of her company culture.



In 2024, Glow Up Web Design leveled up by partnering with Abigail Hardin of Create and Collab, who had recently found a passion for SEO. This collaboration allowed both Gloria and Abigail to focus more deeply on their specialties. Since then, Gloria has grown her team and built more meaningful partnerships with designers, developers, Google Ads experts, business coaches, and migration specialists.



“Every person at Glow Up Web Design loves what they do and can't wait to help each and every small business owner achieve their next goal,” said Gloria.“Their passion and pride for their work almost always knocks clients' expectations out of the park. We enjoy going above and beyond for all of our clients.”



As a top-tier Wix Partner with consistently high client ratings, Glow Up Web Design leverages its team's diverse areas of expertise to make strategic decisions to appeal to our client's target audience. This effective approach enables the creation of an intuitive and memorable web experience that isn't just beautiful and immersive but also increases conversions.



Glow Up Web Design employs a meticulous process, while providing invaluable input for their clients. Their process may feel unfamiliar and require more time and effort but guarantees the best results possible. Gloria's unique method also leads to long-lasting, innovative solutions that improve daily business operations and offers clients ideas they might never have thought possible.



Some of the services currently offered at Glow Up Web Design include:



Website / UX Design : Glow Up Web Design is passionate about coming up with eye-catching and cutting-edge solutions that guarantee a website is eye-catching and efficient in its job so business owners can focus on things that matter the most.



Branding / Graphic Design : Glow Up Web Design delivers functional, visually appealing graphic design that facilitates purposeful branding. This leaves a lasting impact on the client's business by establishing brand authority, increasing trust, and can lead to a boost in long term sales.



Search Engine Optimization (SEO) : SEO is a must if businesses want to be discovered organically. The SEO experts at Glow Up Web Design enhance the chances for a website to be discovered by the targeted audience and improve brand visibility for the long term.



“We're passionate about our work and committed to be the best at what we do every single day. Our client's passion is our fuel and motivation. We would be honored to make a difference in your business with intentional designs and tailored solutions for your website, marketing, and even graphic design. Together, we can make magic happen.” added Gloria.



With effective branding strategies, rewarding collaborations with other leading agencies, Gloria and her team help small business owners build their dream online presence. Never afraid to think outside the box, they consistently stay ahead of the curve in delivering top-tier solutions for their clients. Glow Up Web Design encourages businesses and brands seeking to glow up their online presence to fill out their waitlist form via their website today.



About Glow Up Web Design LLC



Launched in early 2021 by Gloria MacGillis, a former international student and an expert UX designer with Front-end Web Dev expertise, Glow Up Web Design LLC has quickly earned a reputation as a leading web design agency. With a hand-picked team fueled by a deep passion for intentional design, uniquely personalized solutions, and strategic collaborations, Glow Up Web Design helps small business owners bring their dreams to life through effective branding strategies and user-friendly, purposeful UX design.



