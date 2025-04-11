Azerbaijani Woman Recounts 1988 Ordeal In Khankendi Court Hearing

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

At a hearing held today at the Baku Military Court, victim Nazeykə Atakişiyeva took the stand to testify in an ongoing trial addressing crimes committed during the Armenian military aggression, Azernews reports.

Born in 1954 in Khankendi, where she lived for many years, Atakişiyeva recalled the worsening treatment of Azerbaijanis by the Armenian population in the region. She emphasized that relations had already been strained but deteriorated significantly starting in February 1988.

Atakişiyeva, who worked as a weaver at the Garabagh Silk Factory in Khankendi, noted that Robert Kocharyan, who later became Armenia's president, was also employed at the factory at the time. She stated that Kocharyan initially supervised machine maintenance but later rose to the position of Komsomol secretary, and played a key role in organizing anti-Azerbaijani activities.

"From February 1988 onward, armed men with beards - who were not locals - began waiting for us outside our workplace," she recalled.

She also described being harassed in front of her home by Armenian residents.“They threw stones at our house, insulted us, and shouted that we must leave because they were going to live there,” she said.

According to her testimony, in February 1988, her home was looted and destroyed, forcing her and her family to flee to Aghdam.

This court proceeding is part of a broader trial involving citizens of the Republic of Armenia accused of committing numerous grave crimes during the period of military aggression. Charges include crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, the waging of aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, unlawful seizure of power, and other serious offenses.