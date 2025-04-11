ATLANTA, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VPN's CEO, Michael Gargiulo , is no stranger to the value of premium domains. As the visionary leader behind one of the most recognized brands in the internet security industry, Gargiulo is sharing insights on why investing in a domain name broker was the smartest decision he made in building VPN. Drawing from his recent Forbes article , Gargiulo offers advice to businesses and entrepreneurs navigating the high-stakes world of domain acquisition.

In the article, Gargiulo outlines how working with a professional domain broker saved time, minimized risks, and ultimately secured VPN-a $1 million exact-match domain that now serves as the cornerstone of his business. His firsthand experience reinforces the importance of expertise when negotiating ultra-premium domains, ensuring buyers maximize value and avoid costly pitfalls.

The Right Broker Makes All the Difference

Gargiulo's decision to hire a domain name broker was pivotal in securing VPN, a name synonymous with trust and privacy. "It wasn't just about acquiring a domain; it was about building a brand people could immediately connect with," says Gargiulo. "Having a broker with experience and industry relationships gave me an edge I wouldn't have had on my own."

Professional brokers streamline the acquisition process, handle sensitive negotiations, and protect clients from common traps in the domain market. For Gargiulo, these benefits far outweighed the upfront costs, making the investment in a broker an easy decision.

Why Premium Domains Matter

Exact-match domain names aren't just digital assets; they're powerful tools for branding, trust, and search engine visibility. Gargiulo notes that an exact-match domain name like VPN creates instant credibility, sets businesses apart, and builds authority in competitive industries.

For buyers, working with a broker simplifies a complex and highly competitive marketplace. Gargiulo's experience underscores how brokers not only secure the right name but also ensure transactions remain confidential and free from unnecessary risks.

Practical Advice for Domain Buyers

In his Forbes feature , Gargiulo shares key strategies for successful domain purchases, including:



Understanding Your Needs: Define the purpose and value of the domain to your business.

Leveraging Broker Expertise: Choose brokers with proven track records in your industry. Avoiding Common Pitfalls: Stay informed about market trends and potential red flags in negotiations.

These insights stem from his years of experience navigating the premium domain space.

Building a Legacy with VPN

Gargiulo's journey to acquire VPN for $1 million showcases what's possible when ambition meets strategy. The domain has become the foundation of a multi-million dollar company, helping VPN lead the charge in cyber and internet research. With a database of 188,000 data points spanning 900 providers, the company helps users make informed decisions about VPN and internet security services.

"VPN isn't just a domain name; it's a statement about the level of trust and quality we aim to deliver," says Gargiulo. "And that's why I believe investing in the right broker was one of the best decisions I've made."

About Michael Gargiulo

Michael Gargiulo is the founder and CEO of VPN, a leader in premium domain brokerage and internet security research. His expertise has been featured across major platforms, including Forbes , where he frequently shares advice on building high-value online assets. With a passion for helping businesses thrive in the digital age, Gargiulo is committed to making premium domains accessible to brands worldwide.

About VPN

In addition to expert cybersecurity and brand security research, VPN helps countless entrepreneurs and brands acquire and broker the best domain names. With an exclusive understanding of exact-match domains and the operational insights of a premium brands, VPN sets a high standard for what's possible in the domain world.

To learn about VPN Domain Brokers or see a full list of premium domains available, visit VPN Domains .

Additionally, find resources on pricing exact-match domains or choosing a great broker through Michael Gargiulo's Expert References:



For media inquiries, email:

Michael Gargiulo, 855-VPN-FAST, [email protected] or visit VPN Press .

SOURCE VPN

