Iraq, Iran Coordinate Efforts Addressing Regional, Int'l Developments
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, April 11 (KUNA) -- Iraqi President Abdullatif Rashid and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian agreed Friday to coordinate efforts to address regional and international developments, which supports political stability and deescalates the tension in the region.
The Iraqi Presidency said in a statement that the two sides discussed in a phone call bilateral relations and ways to develop cooperation in various areas of common interest.
The two sides also discussed a number of regional and international issues, stressing the importance of continuing cooperation between the two countries and intensifying constructive dialogue to address challenges and enhance the foundations of development and stability. (end)
