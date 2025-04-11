Weekly Recap: 15 Tech Press Releases You Need To See

The teams have already started working together on a concept for the future of production previsualization in Virtual Reality. This new tool aims to put previsualization directly into the hands of directors and other key creative leaders, empowering them to build scenes, and experiment with camera moves, actor blocking, and props."Google Cloud's planet-scale AI infrastructure and analytics combined with Ai2's mission to make open models more accessible will help accelerate research breakthroughs and drive improvements in patient outcomes," said Reymund Dumlao, Director, State and Local Government and Education, Google Public Sector.The simultaneous introduction of NOMAD and RVOC reflects RTS's holistic approach to communication solutions, addressing both the need for high-performance wireless intercom systems and the growing demand for cloud-based connectivity. Together, these products provide a comprehensive suite of tools that cater to the diverse requirements of professionals in broadcasting, live events, and other mission-critical environments.With this new integration, Adobe Creative Cloud users now have seamless access to a total of more than 2,800 high-quality fonts from Monotype and its global foundry partners across Adobe Express, Illustrator, Photoshop, InDesign, and many more Adobe applications.Ilia Kostov, CEO of Comply365, said: "We are delighted to add the expertise and extensive aviation experience of the AQD team which further bolsters Comply365's offering in the safety management space. The acquisition of AQD, along with our recently announced acquisition of ASQS, reinforces our commitment to driving investment and innovation in safety management."While most agents in the market today are task-based, follow specific step-by-step instructions, and complete a single task repetitively, Workday's role-based agents contain a configurable set of 'skills' and can perform hundreds of individual tasks. These agents help streamline and automate processes across a particular job or role, freeing people up to focus on more strategic work."Sara isn't just another chatbot or automation tool – she's a complete AI sales machine and AI recruiting powerhouse of an Employee that takes businesses from cold prospects to sold deals while simultaneously sourcing, screening, and engaging qualified candidates 24/7/365," said Jeremy David, Founder & CEO of CONVO GPT."Accelerated computing is the engine of the AI industrial revolution," said Jensen Huang, NVIDIA founder and CEO. "With Rescale's full-stack NVIDIA software and infrastructure, industries can push the boundaries of AI-driven modeling and simulation-advancing discovery, design, and engineering at an unprecedented pace."With the theme "Transform IT. Transform Everything," the conference is designed to help IT leaders address regional challenges while applying global best practices in IT transformation. From cybersecurity frameworks to AI integration, Info-Tech LIVE's agenda will feature sessions tailored to assist attendees in navigating the complex and exponentially evolving IT landscape in 2025.This acquisition amplifies IBM's ability to meet the rapidly growing demand for data services and help clients build integrated enterprise data estates that are optimized for speed, cost and efficiency across multiple business use cases.The $919 million BPA enables DoD and national security agencies across the U.S. Government to deploy Govini's Ark, Supply Chain Application to eliminate supply chain vulnerabilities throughout the defense industrial base.Featuring an all-new double-door design distinct from previous Jupiter models, it aims to push the boundaries of resin 3D printing technology, enabling hobbyists and professionals to bring their big ideas to life with smart and precise engineering."We built Groq to drive the cost of compute to zero," said Jonathan Ross, CEO and Founder of Groq. "Our chips are designed for inference, which means developers can run models like Llama 4 faster, cheaper, and without compromise.""This strategic acquisition combines Urbint's existing Storm Response platform with StormImpact's AI capabilities, empowering utilities to secure the right amount of resources and pre-stage crews in the right locations prior to outages," said Corey Capasso, Founder and CEO of Urbint.Haynes 282 is a strengthened superalloy developed for high-temperature applications, primarily for aerospace propulsion systems, industrial power generation, nuclear power and critical CO2 systems. It possesses a unique combination of strength, thermal stability, and fabricability not found in currently available commercial alloys.

For more news like this, check out all of the latest technology-related releases from PR Newswire .

Do you have a technology press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists .

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:



Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines , features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

For questions, contact the team at [email protected] .

SOURCE PR Newswire