Weekly Recap: 11 Finance Press Releases You Need To See

The rockers, dressed in business attire, hilariously try to navigate the corporate world - refusing to believe that Workday's AI agents are making people "rock stars." The two new TV commercials, titled "Carmen the Rock Star," and "Goodnight Rock Stars," are debuting at The Masters from April 7-13.The Conference Board Employment Trends IndexTM (ETI) increased in March to 109.03, from a downwardly revised 108.47 in February. "The ETI rose slightly from February's five-month low," said Mitchell Barnes, Economist at The Conference Board. "This ETI reading preceded the April 2 tariff announcement and suggests that the US labor market remained healthy in March."Zillow identifies where buyers will find more options and discounts, and where sellers will get top dollar this spring. Home buyers have more opportunity this spring than previous years: more than 1 million homes were for sale nationwide in February - the most for that month since before the pandemic.Will's signature humor will be on display as he embarks on a shopping journey to show all the ways you can pay with PayPal now and over time, with Pay Later available at merchants that accept PayPal. Through 'The Great PayPal Checkout' – the company's biggest sweepstakes ever – PayPal is giving away up to $10M just for checking out with PayPal.This collaboration will equip the storytellers at Disney with the next generation of tools to bring their creative visions to life, leveraging Deloitte's emerging technology capabilities and deep sector knowledge of its Media & Entertainment Practice. The teams have already started working together on a concept for the future of production previsualization in Virtual Reality."I'm thrilled Mark has joined us in this role," said PNC Chairman and Chief Executive Officer William S. Demchak. "Banking today is nothing like your father's bank - not even close. Mark brings deep experience from a fast-moving, tech-forward, consolidating industry that aligns perfectly with where we are headed, and which is why Mark is the right fit for this role."By reporting on-time rental payments, this alliance simplifies credit building, paving the way to homeownership and delivering essential financial literacy tools and AI technology to help close the wealth gap.According to a new TaxAct® survey, a staggering 92% of respondents believe more people will be working side hustles, signaling side hustles becoming the "new normal." Despite this, 56% admit they are lost when it comes to filing taxes on their side hustle income. This revelation comes amidst a surge in gig work, freelancing, content creation, online marketplaces and more.The acquisition, valued at approximately $800 million, comprises 11 master-planned communities that are in advanced stages of development, with more than 16,000 remaining residential lots and over 600 acres of commercial land, across three of the ten largest U.S. new home markets: Dallas, Houston, and Austin.Although most drivers recognize the importance of safe driving, a new survey from Nationwide, released in conjunction with National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, reveals a troubling gap between awareness and action. Many admit to risky behaviors behind the wheel - often involving smartphones and other distractions.With Google Cloud's generative AI capabilities, Intuit is expanding done-for-you autofill of tax returns for the ten most common U.S. tax forms (1099, 1040) – which can vary significantly in complexity – saving time and boosting accuracy.

