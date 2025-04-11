403
3Rd GCC Beach Games Conclude Competitions In Muscat
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Nasser Al-Ajmi
MUSCAT, April 11 (KUNA) -- The 3rd Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Beach Games concluded on Friday in Muscat, and Kuwait was represented by 65 athletes competing in beach soccer, beach volleyball, sailing, paragliding, athletics and tent pegging.
The Director-General of the Olympic committee and the head of the Kuwaiti delegation Mohammad Al-Khalfan stated to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that sports tournaments and events represent a fundamental pillar in supporting the Gulf integration process due to the common benefits they achieve for all parties.
He considered that these championships are an ideal platform for athletes to showcase their capabilities, as they represent a valuable opportunity to gain new experiences that will enrich their sporting careers and prepare them for further success in future championships.
He added that all Kuwaiti teams participated in the various games presented wonderful competing levels and were able to achieve accomplishments that reflects Kuwaiti sports progress in general, expressing his hope to achieve better results in the upcoming tournaments.
He stressed the Kuwaiti Olympic Committee's keenness to participate in this major sporting event, which brings together the GCC countries under the umbrella of sports and contributes to strengthen the bonds of solidarity and cohesion among the people of the one Gulf nation.
Al-Khalfan pointed out that the directors of the Gulf delegations participating in the Beach Games discussed on Thursday the hosting of Kuwait of the next edition, following the success of the current one, while making sure it was regularly held after a 10-year hiatus in Doha 2015.
He thanked Oman for organizing the tournament, which reflected Oman's ability to host major sporting events and championships, and its ability to make such large gatherings a success. (end)
