Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Forum 2025 Focuses On Leveraging AI To Combat Climate Change And Biodiversity Loss

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)The Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Forum returns for its ninth annual edition on the 16th and 17th of April 2025 under the theme: 'Collaboration for Impact. Harnessing Artificial Intelligence for Sustainable Business Practices.' This prestigious event will be held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Abu Dhabi, bringing together global leaders in sustainability, technology and business. The event is hosted by the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group and supported by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD).

In today's world, sustainability is more than just an ethical imperative; it has become a fundamental component of corporate strategy. This year's forum will delve into how artificial intelligence (AI) can be a game-changer in driving sustainable business practices. The event aims to address the critical nexus of technology and sustainability, providing a platform for collaboration and innovation.

With environmental challenges escalating and societal demands for responsible business practices intensifying, companies are increasingly turning to innovative solutions to mitigate their environmental impact, optimise resource usage, and contribute positively to society. AI emerges as a pivotal tool in this transformation, offering businesses the ability to analyse large data sets, enhance operations, and develop intelligent solutions to complex sustainability issues.

Her Excellency Dr. Shaikha Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of EAD, remarked:“The Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Forum offers an essential platform for exploring how emerging technologies like AI can be leveraged to tackle the pressing environmental challenges we face. This year's theme highlights the crucial role of collaboration in achieving meaningful and sustainable impact.”

The forum is proud to announce Dolphin Energy as the lead sponsor, demonstrating its commitment to promoting sustainable business practices. Commenting further, Mr. Obaid Abdulla Al Dhaheri, Chief Executive Officer, Dolphin Energy Limited, said:“We can only be truly sustainable if we embrace change, harness new opportunities, and collaborate with our stakeholders. Digitalisation is transforming our industry and helping us be more efficient and deliver further improvements in our environmental performance. I am eager to see how AI can drive our sustainability objectives and I look forward to the discussions to learn more about the opportunities that exist.”

We are delighted to welcome TAQA as a key sponsor of our forum, underscoring their dedication to driving sustainable growth and development. Sharing his insights, Noel Aoun, Chief Strategy Officer at TAQA, noted:“The intersection of artificial intelligence and sustainability presents an opportunity to accelerate positive climate action and environmental progress. At TAQA, we recognise the potential for AI to help enhance efficiency, optimise resource management, and advance sustainable practices. As this technology evolves, it will play an increasingly important role in shaping a more sustainable future through innovation and efficiency.”

As media partner, Pyramedia will play a vital role in ensuring the event's insights and messages reach a wide audience. Dr. Nashwa Al Ruwaini, Founder and CEO of Pyramedia Group, said:“Achieving sustainability requires a synergy between technology, innovation, and awareness. The Sustainable Business Leadership Forum embodies this approach by highlighting the role of artificial intelligence in developing practical solutions to environmental challenges. Media, in turn, plays a crucial role in amplifying these initiatives and enhancing their impact, as raising awareness is the first step toward real change.”

Key experts in AI and sustainability will share their insights on how technology can drive sustainability objectives. Sessions will cover topics such as AI-driven energy efficiency, waste reduction, sustainable supply chains, and the ethical implications of using AI to promote social equity. These discussions are designed to provide participants with actionable insights and stimulate innovative solutions to pressing sustainability challenges.

The forum will offer valuable networking opportunities, enabling attendees to connect with peers, share best practices, and establish partnerships that drive sustainable change.

Huda Al Houqani, Director of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group, added:“Harnessing AI for sustainable business practices is not only an opportunity but a necessity. This forum will foster essential discussions and collaborations that are key to shaping a more sustainable future.”

The Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Forum welcomes businesses, policymakers, academics, and sustainability professionals from around the globe to participate in this influential event. It provides a unique platform to engage in meaningful dialogue, explore cutting-edge solutions, and collectively advance towards a more sustainable future.

For more information and to register for the forum, please visit

The Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Forum is an annual event dedicated to promoting sustainable business practices and fostering collaboration among global leaders. The forum serves as a platform for sharing knowledge, best practices and innovative solutions to drive sustainability across industries.

About Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD)

Established in 1996, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) is committed to protecting and enhancing air quality, groundwater as well as the biodiversity of our desert and marine ecosystem. By partnering with other government entities, the private sector, NGOs and global environmental agencies, we embrace international best practice, innovation and hard work to institute effective policy measures. We seek to raise environmental awareness, facilitate sustainable development and ensure environmental issues remain one of the top priorities of our national agenda.