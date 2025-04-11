Tamil New Year 2025: Date And Time To Celebrate Puthandu In Tamil Nadu, Malaysia, Singapore And Sri Lanka
According to Drik Panchang, Puthandu will be celebrated on April 14.Also Read | Art comes alive at the Remembering Veenapani Festival Puthandu auspicious time
Sankranti Moment on Puthandu - 03:30 AMTamil New Year 2025 celebration
“In Tamil Nadu when Sankranthi takes place after sunrise and before sunset the year begins on the same day. If Sankranthi takes place after sunset then the year begins on the following day,” Drik Panchang states. Drik Panchang further notes that Dan-Punya activities during Mesha Sankranthi should be done after considering exact moment of Sankranthi.Also Read | Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2025: Celebrate festivals with these 20 wishes, quotes
The day begins with paying reverence to auspicious items such as gold, betel leaves, mirror, fruits, and flowers. People relish traditional dishes like Mango Pachadi on this day.Tamil New Year 2025 significance
It is a symbolic of a new cycle of growth, prosperity, and hope. The day is an auspicious time to set off fresh ventures, make resolutions, and spend time with family. During this time of celebration, Tamilians pay reverence, seek blessings for peace, happiness, and abundance in the year ahead.Also Read | Chaitra Navratri 2025 dates: Check significance, rituals, and more How Tamil New Year date is decided?
The Tamil New Year is based on the movement of the Sun. It marks the beginning of the year when the Sun enters the Mesha Rashi (Aries), an event known as Mesha Sankranthi . If Sankranthi takes place after sunrise but before sunset, the New Year is celebrated on the same day in Tamil Nadu. However, if the Sun enters Mesha Rashi after sunset, the celebration takes place on the following day.
