Real Estate Trading Volume Hits QR1.277Bn In March 2025

Doha: The volume of real estate trading in sale contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice in March 2025 amounted to QR 1,277,079,381.

Data from the real estate analytical bulletin issued by the Ministry of Justice revealed that 283 real estate transactions were recorded during the month, with the traded area index rising by 14 percent.

The municipalities of Doha, Al Rayyan, and Umm Salal topped the list for the most active transactions in terms of financial value, according to the real estate market index, followed by Al Dhaayen, Al Wakrah, Al Shamal, and Al Khor and Al Dhakira.

The real estate market index for March 2025 showed that the financial value of transactions in Doha municipality amounted to QR 549,057,249. In Al Rayyan, the financial values of transactions was QR 281,102,397, while in Umm Salal it was QR 145,489,000. Transactions in Al Dhaayen amounted to QR 106,262,190, Al Shamal recorded QR 103,563,429, while Al Wakrah recorded QR 58,915,798. Al Khor and Al Dhakira recorded QR 32,689,318.

In terms of the traded space index, indicators revealed that Doha, Al Rayyan, and Al Shamal municipalities recorded the most active municipalities in terms of traded real estate spaces during March 2025: Doha 26 percent, followed by Al Rayyan 22 percent, and Al Shamal 20 percent. Umm Salal recorded 14 percent, Al Wakrah recorded 8 percent, Al Dhaayen 7 percent, and Al Khor and Al Dhakira recorded 5 percent of the total traded spaces.

Concerning the index of the number of real estate transactions (sold properties), trading indices revealed that the most active municipalities during March were Doha with 34 percent, followed by Al Rayyan with 21 percent, and Al Shamal with 14 percent. Al Dhaayen recorded traded transactions of 12 percent, Al Wakrah with 7 percent, while Al Khor and Al Dhakira recorded 6 percent of the total real estate transactions.

An average per square foot prices for March ranged between (332-756) in Doha, (217-414) in Al Wakrah, (365-546) in Al Rayyan, (377-526) in Umm Salal, (360-516) in Al Dhaayen, (221 -372) in Al Khor and Al Dhakira, and (151-166) in Al Shamal.

The trading volume revealed the highest value of 10 properties sold in March with Doha recording six properties, two properties in Al Rayyan, and one property in each of Umm Sala and Al Shamal.

As for the volume of mortgage transactions in March, the number of transactions amounted to 140, with a total value of QR 2,530,706,248.

Doha recorded the highest number of mortgage transactions with 59 transactions, equivalent to 42.1 percent of the total number of mortgaged properties, followed by Al Rayyan with 34 transactions, equivalent to 24.3 percent of the total number of mortgaged properties, and Al Dhaayen with 14 transactions equivalent to 10 percent of the total number of mortgaged properties, then Umm Salal with 13 transactions, equivalent to 9.3 percent, followed by Al Wakrah with 9 transactions, equivalent to 6.4 percent, Al Khor and Al Dhakira with 6 transactions equivalent 4.3 percent.

Al Shamal with 4 transactions equivalent to 2.9 percent, and Al Shahaniya with one transaction quivalent to 0.7 percent of the total number of mortgaged properties.

As to the value of mortgages, the municipality of Al Rayyan came in the lead with a value of QR1,138,266,687, with Al Sheehaniya recording the lowest value of QR 329,000.

As for residential units, their trading movement during March recorded 107 deals with a total value of QR215,120,723.

This data confirms the continued strong growth of the Qatari real estate sector in various investment and commercial fields, thanks to the new decisions related to real estate brokerage, real estate registration and documentation, ownership and usufruct, in addition to the laws that attract local and foreign capital, which enhances its position as one of the most important components of the national economy.