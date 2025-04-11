Strategic Transactions Drive Economic Diversification And Growth In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar's mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market continues to evolve, reflecting the country's strategic non-oil economic diversification beyond hydrocarbons, according to Kamal Fayed, Partner, Deals Transaction Services at PwC Middle East. Under the Third National Development Strategy (NDS-3), Qatar is driving investments that accelerate localisation, private sector participation and foreign direct investment (FDI). Through targeted outbound investments, technology infrastructure growth and venture capital initiatives, Qatar is positioning itself as a key player in global dealmaking while reinforcing its domestic economic framework.

The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) has strengthened its role in international deal-making, particularly in technology, infrastructure and sustainability, reinforcing Qatar's commitment to shaping the future of key industries.

He stressed that it continues to deepen its global investments in sectors driving the energy transition and technological advancement. In a strategic move aligned with its vision for sustainable, knowledge-based growth, QIA announced a $180m investment in TechMet - a leading player in critical minerals vital to the clean energy future. 1

From lithium and nickel to rare earth elements, these materials form the backbone of technologies powering electric vehicles, battery storage and renewable energy systems. This investment reinforces QIA's long-term commitment to securing essential supply chains and supporting industries at the forefront of global decarbonisation efforts.

Qatar Airways' strategic investment in Virgin Australia and Airlink also exemplifies this approach, enhancing global connectivity and expanding Qatar's footprint in the aviation sector. These investments, mentioned in the PwC's 2025 Transact Middle East report, complement Qatar's robust domestic M&A activity, ensuring long-term economic growth and stability.

Qatar's strategic commitment to becoming a global investment hub is underscored by major initiatives from leading entities such as QIA and Qatari Diar, Fayed noted.

QIA launched a $1bn Fund of Funds initiative to attract international venture capital firms. As of February 2025, nearly $500m has been invested across six venture capital firms, with additional investments under evaluation. This initiative strengthens Qatar's investment landscape and fuels the broader M&A ecosystem, aligning with its long-term economic ambition.

Complementing these efforts, Qatari Diar's Simaisma Project - aligned closely with the tourism pillar of NDS-3 - has been instrumental in driving economic diversification. The project is set to stimulate private sector involvement and offer significant avenues for foreign direct investment (FDI).

Localisation and private sector growth A defining feature of NDS-3 is the country's commitment to private sector empowerment and localisation. The government is actively fostering strategic partnerships and public-private collaborations, creating significant opportunities across telecommunications, banking and infrastructure. Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) continue to drive development, unlocking new investment opportunities in healthcare, energy, and logistics.

The market leader stated that Qatar's investment in technology and AI is a key component of its long-term economic vision. The country has prioritised digital transformation initiatives that enhance efficiency, connectivity and business competitiveness.

In June 2024, Ooredoo partnered with NVIDIA to deploy AI technology across its data centres, reinforcing Qatar's leadership in AI-powered innovation and infrastructure.

Additionally, Ooredoo's $550m investment in developing state-of-the-art data centres demonstrates the country's commitment to building robust AI and cloud infrastructure, further strengthening Qatar's position as a digital economy leader in the region.

Building on this momentum, the Web Summit returned to Qatar in 2025, bringing together global technology leaders, innovators, and investors.

The event cemented Qatar's growing reputation as a regional hub for digital transformation, AI and emerging technologies, while creating a platform for international collaboration and knowledge sharing in the tech space.

The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) continues to experience strong momentum, building on solid fundamentals and investor confidence.

In the first half of 2024, listed companies reported healthy profit growth, led by the banking and industrial sectors-further signaling market resilience and investor trust.

The exchange remains well-positioned to attract further IPO activity, reinforcing Qatar's status as a leading financial market in the

region.

With strategic national planning, a growing focus on private sector expansion and a clear roadmap for economic advancement, Qatar is set to maintain its momentum in the global M&A arena.

Continued investments in financial services, industrial sectors and outbound acquisitions signal ongoing strategic growth.

Future M&A activity will likely be shaped by privatisation efforts and initiatives, aimed at the ongoing strengthening of the nation's attractiveness as an investment destination.