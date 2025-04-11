J & K Police Seizes 'Suspicious' Vehicle With India Post Logo In Jammu

During a routine check at Narwal late on Wednesday night, police intercepted a red-coloured vehicle without a number plate, but marked with an India Post logo, they said. The driver escaped from the spot, leaving behind the vehicle.

Upon inspection, a specially modified space was found in the vehicle, raising suspicion that it may have been used for transporting illegal materials for anti-national activities, SP (City) Ajay Sharma said.

There were indications that the vehicle may have been used for bovine smuggling in the region, police said, adding that the matter is being probed.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now