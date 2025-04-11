Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
J & K Police Seizes 'Suspicious' Vehicle With India Post Logo In Jammu

2025-04-11 01:13:44
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Jammu and Kashmir Police has seized a“suspicious” looking vehicle with an India Post logo in Jammu and launched a probe into its potential involvement in anti-national activities in the region, officials said on Thursday.

During a routine check at Narwal late on Wednesday night, police intercepted a red-coloured vehicle without a number plate, but marked with an India Post logo, they said. The driver escaped from the spot, leaving behind the vehicle.

Upon inspection, a specially modified space was found in the vehicle, raising suspicion that it may have been used for transporting illegal materials for anti-national activities, SP (City) Ajay Sharma said.

There were indications that the vehicle may have been used for bovine smuggling in the region, police said, adding that the matter is being probed.

