Kenya, Israel Ink Deal On Renewable Energy Development

NAIROBI, April 11 (NNN-KBC) - Kenya and Israel have agreed on a joint renewable energy development which will see the two countries collaborate in enhancing human and technical capacity in the sector.

Under the five year Memorandum of Understanding signed between Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi and Israel Ambassador to Kenya Michael Lotem, Israel has committed to support Kenya in production of sustainable renewable energy through capacity building for technical and offering professional support as well as sharing experiences of the latest cutting edge technology in the energy sector.

“With the signing of this understanding, we have established a framework through which we will collaborate to facilitate and encourage cooperation in the energy sector as well as share expertise in renewable energy resources development, innovation to improve reliability and quality of the distribution network and utilization for economic growth that is based on principles of impartiality, equality, reciprocity and common interest,” said Wandayi.

Israel also plans to support Kenya in minimizing technical and commercial losses by sharing its expertise in renewable power storage and grid stabilisation to improve output into the grid.

Latest data by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) indicates that technical losses which occur in transmission and distribution lines rose to 24.2pc in six months of the year to December 2024, far above the 17.5pc threshold.

On the other hand, Kenya is still grappling with commercial losses which arise from illegal connections unmetered connections, unread meters and meter tampering.

The agreement also targets to build the country's capacity by improving professional training schools and establishing collaboration with universities and colleges of human capital development.

Isreal will also help Kenya set up a Centre of Excellence for energy where human capital will be honned for the country's sustainability of the green energy.

“It is the only surest way to through which as a country you will sustain the transition to green power” said Lotem.

According to EPRA, renewable energy currently makes up 81.2pc of Kenya's total installed capacity of 3,192MW. - NNN-KBC