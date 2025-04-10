403
Kuwait Moi Cautions Motorists Against Bad Weather
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 10 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Interior urged the public to be wary of driving amidst the dust storm that started to hit Kuwait on Thursday night.
It is advisable for drivers to avoid approaching heaps of sand on roads, keep a safe distance between their vehicles, stop using mobile phones, and close the windows of vehicles, said a statement from the Ministry's General Directorate of Security Relations and Media.
The statement advised anybody who might need help to dial the emergency phone No. 112. (end)
