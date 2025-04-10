Validity Acquires Litmus, Advances Leadership As Best-In-Class Global Provider Of Marketing Success And Customer Data Intelligence Solutions

BOSTON, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Validity, Inc., the leading provider of marketing success and customer data intelligence solutions, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Litmus, the leading global provider of email optimization and testing solutions.

This agreement marks a continued step in Validity's mission to empower marketers with an encompassing platform to create, optimize, deliver, and monitor high-performing email campaigns at scale.

"For years, thousands of the world's leading brands have relied on Validity's marketing success platform to increase engagement and ultimately grow faster with better digital marketing campaigns and an increased trust in their customer data," said Mark Briggs, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Validity. "I'm thrilled to welcome Litmus to the Validity family and immediately bring to our customers this industry-leading, comprehensive, and unified platform that ensures emails are visually compelling, appropriately optimized, and positioned for next-generation personalization to ensure maximum engagement."

With the addition of Litmus, Validity's comprehensive marketing success platform will provide a seamless, end-to-end experience-from contact data validation and enrichment to design, personalization, deliverability optimization, and continuous campaign monitoring-all by working with customers' existing marketing systems and email service providers, enabling customers to get more value from their current marketing investments. This powerful combination of capabilities helps sales and marketing professionals around the world boost engagement, improve inbox placement, and ensure every email delivers maximum ROI.

"I am thrilled for Litmus to join the Validity family at this incredible time in our industry, as automation and AI accelerate the drive toward digital marketing personalization," said Erik Nierenberg, CEO of Litmus. "Combining Litmus's leadership in pre-send optimization and personalization with the incredible Validity platform, capabilities, and terrific customer service culture is a big win for customers and the marketing community."

Shea & Company, LLC and Barclays Capital, Inc. acted as financial advisors to Validity. Additionally, Nixon Peabody LLP and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP acted as legal advisors to Validity in connection with the transaction. For Litmus, Evercore acted as the exclusive financial advisor, and Choate Hall & Stewart LLP acted as legal advisor. No other financial terms of the agreement were disclosed.

For over 20 years, tens of thousands of organizations throughout the world have relied on Validity solutions to target, contact, engage, and keep customers-using trustworthy data as a key advantage. Validity's flagship products-DemandTools , BriteVerify , Everest , Sender Certification, and GridBuddy Connect -are all highly rated solutions for CRM data management, email address verification, inbox deliverability, and avoiding the spam folder. These solutions deliver smarter campaigns, more qualified leads, more productive sales, and ultimately faster growth. For more information, visit Validity and connect with us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

