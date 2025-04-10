Alpine Banks Of Colorado Announces Common Shareholder Dividend

Additionally, a quarterly cash dividend of $31.50 per Class A voting common share will be paid on April 28, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 21, 2025. Alpine Banks of Colorado Class A voting common shares are not publicly traded.

The dividend of $31.50 per Class A voting common share and $0.21 per Class B nonvoting common share is unchanged from the dividend paid in the previous quarter.

About Alpine Banks of Colorado

Alpine Banks of Colorado, through its wholly owned subsidiary Alpine Bank, is a $6.5 billion, independent, employee-owned organization founded in 1973 with headquarters in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Alpine Bank employs 890 people and serves 170,000 customers with personal, business, wealth management*, mortgage, and electronic banking services across Colorado's Western Slope, mountains, and Front Range. Alpine Bank has a five-star rating – meaning it has earned a superior performance classification – from BauerFinancial, an independent organization that analyzes and rates the performance of financial institutions in the United States. Shares of the Class B nonvoting common stock of Alpine Banks of Colorado trade under the symbol“ALPIB" on the OTCQX® Best Market. Learn more at .

*Alpine Bank Wealth Management services are not FDIC insured, may lose value and are not guaranteed by the bank.