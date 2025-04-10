403
Aura Minerals Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:41 AM EST - Aura Minerals Inc. : Announced Q1 2025 preliminary production results from the Company's four operating mines: Aranzazu, Apoena, Minosa and Almas. Total production in Q1 2025 reached 60,087 gold equivalent ounces, 9% below the fourth quarter of 2024 and a 7% decrease compared to the same period last year at constant metal prices. The Company remains on track to achieving its 2025 Guidance of 266,000 to 300,000 GEO. Aura Minerals Inc. shares T are trading down $0.09 at $24.91.
