Trump Tariff Backflip Brings A US Trade War With China Into The Crosshairs

MENAFN - The Conversation) You have to marvel at Donald Trump's prescience. After his announcement of America's new tariffs regime on April 2,“liberation day”, the stock markets plummeted, causing faint hearts around the world to quail. Nerves fluttered particularly hard when bond yields started to rise rapidly this week, suggesting a growing lack of confidence in US 30-year debt – traditionally the gold standard for security.

“I don't want anything to go down,” Trump told a reporter at the weekend.“But sometimes, you have to take medicine to fix something.”

The US president remained bullish on Wednesday morning, taking to his TruthSocial social media platform at 9.37am EDT to proclaim his confidence in US stocks.

And so it proved. Hours later, Trump announced to his followers that he had decided to pause the tariff hikes on all but China while keeping the 10% baseline tariff on all imports. The markets bounced back with alacrity, closing up 9.5% by the end of trading. (Incidentally, Trump Media and Technology Group, the parent company of TruthSocial, closed up 22.67%.)

It just goes to show, faith may or may not be able to move mountains, but Donald Trump can certainly move markets.

Now it's all eyes on China to see how the world's second-largest economy will react to a yet-higher tariff on its exports to the US of 145%.

Announcing to the world he was targeting China, the US president wrote that he was basing his decision on the“lack of respect that China has shown to the World's Markets”, and that“hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable”.

But based on Beijing's initial reaction, it's unlikely that Xi Jinping will be joining all the other world leaders who Trump says queued up over the past couple of days to“kiss his ass”. The messages from China's leadership are that two can play at that game, and that Trump's gambit“will end in failure”.

China had imposed an immediate 84% tariff on all US exports, while reassuring the White House that the“the door to dialogue is open”.

China expert Tom Harper of the University of East London believes Xi is now a different, more confident Chinese president than the one who granted some small concessions to Trump when he first imposed tariffs on China in 2017. Harper sees the likelihood of a“tumultuous period ahead for relations between China and the US” – and warns that the Chinese people may be more resilient to the economic shock a trade war brings than the US public.

Looking back at what China considers a period of humiliation at the hands of western powers (notably Great Britain) in the 19th century, Harper says there's a strong sense of“never again” in the Chinese psyche, which may well be triggered by this latest US aggression.

But why roll back on the tariffs on the rest of the world? Australian economists James Giesecke and Robert Waschik believe the answer is simple: the harm that would have been done to the US economy . Their modelling suggests that“the US would have faced steep and immediate losses in employment, investment, growth and, most importantly, real consumption, the best measure of household living standards”.

Giesecke and Waschik conclude the damage would have been serious and long term, increasing US unemployment by two-thirds and reducing US long-term GDP, resulting in a“permanent reduction in US global economic power”.

The aim of the Trump administration in introducing tariffs is to stimulate a return of manufacturing to the US – which is why they applied them to goods only while ignoring services. James Scott of King's College London believes a lot of countries fetishise manufacturing as a sort of deeply ingrained throwback to when“pre-historic experiences of finding food, fuel and shelter dominated all other activities”.

But most western economies have developed beyond heavy goods manufacturing, for the simple reason that countries with larger and lower-paid workforces are able to produce and ship goods at a fraction of the cost. Tik-Tok user Ben Lau posted this disturbingly funny vision of the return of large-scale manufacturing to the US.

Scott believes it's highly unlikely to come to this – and in any case, that it's pointless to blame globalisation for the loss of US manufacturing jobs when rising productivity in other countries and automation have had much more impact.

The lesson from history, writes Scott, is that with the retreat of colonialism came the industrialisation of the countries that had been major markets for manufactured goods produced by the western powers. In short, he concludes:“President Trump is mistaken if he really believes that tariffs will bring a new golden age of manufacturing. The world has changed.”

The diplomatic front

Iran has had a rough 18 months or so. Its economy is on the floor thanks to western sanctions, the“real” currency rate (the rate you get on the street) is now close to 1 million rials to the US dollar, and large sections of the population are very unhappy with their leadership.

So, when Iran's foreign minister arrives in Oman for talks with the US at the weekend, there's plenty of incentive to strike some kind of deal – even without the US president's warning that Iran will be in“great danger” if the negotiations fail to deliver an agreement for Tehran to scrap its nuclear programme.

Ali Bilgic, a Middle East specialist at Loughborough University, writes that while both sides have their reasons for wanting progress at the talks, things are likely to be hampered by a lack of trust on both sides . And it's no coincidence that while Trump announced the talks after a meeting with Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, the Iranian deputy foreign minister travelled to Moscow this week, where he met his counterparts from China and Russia. With hardliners currently in the ascendancy in Tehran and the Trump-Netanyahu axis very much in evidence in Washington, a lot could go wrong.

America's other allies, Nato, gathered in Brussels at the end of last week for a foreign ministers meeting ahead of June's summit at The Hague. As Amelia Hadfield – a defence and security policy expert at the University of Surrey – reports, there's a growing air of urgency among the allies that they need to find a way to avoid a unilateral withdrawal of the US from the alliance, and that they'll need at least some answers before meeting at The Hague.

Hadfield walks us through the gradual but growing distance between Washington and the rest of the alliance, which has come to a head under Trump but has been some years in the making.

Cry, the beloved country

Since the incoming Trump administration announced it was freezing most USAID programmes as of January 20 for at least 90 days, vital lifelines keeping many thousands, if not millions, of desperate people in the poorest countries around the world have been cut off.

One such country is Sudan, where a bitter and bloody civil war has raged for two years, leading to the situation being described by the United Nations as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Troops of the Sudanese Armed Forces in a recently recaptured market just south of Sudan's capital, Khartoum, March 2025. Associated Press/Alamy Stock Photo

Naomi Ruth Pendle, an expert in humanitarian development at the University of Bath, works closely with aid workers in South Kordofan, a region on the border with South Sudan which is collapsing under the weight of refugees from the civil war – and which faces a bitter famine unless the aid freeze is lifted immediately.

Her moving account of the plight of the Sudanese people is made more vivid by accounts provided by people working on the ground in South Kordofan, where the aid freeze couldn't have come at a worse time. January, when the freeze was announced, is usually the best time to increase the flow of humanitarian aid in the region – as the supplies from last year's harvest begin to dwindle, and just before the rains make roads impassable.

Pendle writes:“I'm now getting reports from South Kordofan of households not lighting a fire for up to four days at a time, which means the family is not eating. And, as ever, it is the children and the elderly who are particularly vulnerable.”

I spent a happy year living in Khartoum in the mid-1980s teaching English at the university there. During that time, I was able to travel widely around Sudan and developed an enduring affection for the people and respect for their resilience and ingenuity in the face of often terrible hardships.

So I found Justin Willis's account of the decades of conflict that have riven Sudan particularly compelling. Willis, a professor of history at Durham University, looks back through the country's history – from its foundation through conquest in the 19th century by the Egyptian branch of the Ottoman empire, via British control, to independence. And after independence, pretty much non-stop wars.

Willis believes that Sudan's main problem is that its army commanders have always believed they are the natural rulers of the country. The current conflict is between two rival army commanders and their followers.

The official army, the Sudanese Armed Forces, recaptured Khartoum at the end of March. There have been reports of savage violence against civilians in the fortnight since. Meanwhile, the rival Rapid Support Forces continue to murder with seeming impunity in Darfur in western Sudan – where I once spent an unforgettable week trekking in the extinct volcano, Jebel Marra.

