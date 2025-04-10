Zelensky Accepted Credentials From Ambassadors Of Portugal, Korea And Vietnam

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky accepted credentials from the newly appointed ambassadors: Luís Manuel Ribeiro Cabaço of the Portuguese Republic, Park Ki-chang of the Republic of Korea, and Pham Hai of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

The head of state announced this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Video: Telegram of Volodymyr Zelensky

The President posted a video of the ceremony, which took place on the territory of the St. Sophia of Kyiv Reserve.

“I have accepted credentials from the newly appointed ambassadors of Portugal, the Republic of Korea and Vietnam,” he informed.

Zelensky noted that Ukraine greatly appreciates productive relations with each country and looks forward to further developing cooperation between states to restore security and a rules-based international order.

The President's Office noted that the head of state also invited the leading companies of these countries to take part in the fourth international conference on the restoration of Ukraine, which will be held on July 10-11 in Rome.

It is reported that during the conversation with the Vietnamese Ambassador, the parties discussed the resumption of the work of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation and the increase in the supply of Ukrainian wheat to Vietnam.

“I had meetings with the President and the Prime Minister of Vietnam. They were very productive. I hope that increasing the frequency of contacts between us will also have a positive impact on improving relations between our countries,” Zelensky said.

At the same time, special attention was paid to steps to achieve a just and sustainable peace and the need to put pressure on Russia.

In a conversation with the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, the President thanked for financial and humanitarian assistance, in particular for the provision of demining equipment.

Zelensky also invited Korean companies to cooperate in rebuilding Ukraine.

“I am very pleased that from the very beginning of Russia's war against Ukraine, we have managed to build such important, productive, and systemic relations between our countries. We expect to continue them and look forward to seeing the leader of your country in Ukraine in the future,” he said.

In his turn, Park Ki-chang said that Korean companies are very interested in developing business in Ukraine and cooperating with Ukrainian producers.

The Head of State expressed gratitude to the Ambassador of Portugal for the high level of support from his country, in particular for the temporary shelter for Ukrainians who were forced to leave their homes due to Russian aggression.

“I would like to especially thank your people, because the most important thing is the relationship between people, between ordinary people. Thank you for the support and for the warm attitude of your people towards our people,” Zelensky said.

In addition, the President invited Portugal to join humanitarian initiatives, as well as to continue cooperation in areas that create reliable security guarantees for Ukraine and the entire European continent.

As Ukrinform reported, on March 24, President Volodymyr Zelensky accepted credentials from the newly appointed ambassadors of Sri Lanka and Guatemala to Ukraine.

