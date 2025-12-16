Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Bahrain's King On Nat'l Day

Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Bahrain's King On Nat'l Day


2025-12-16 07:03:48
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable of congratulations to the King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al-Khalifa on his country's 54th National Day and the 26th anniversary of his accession to power.
His Highness the Crown Prince wished the Bahraini monarch good health and his country most progress and prosperity under his sagacious leadership. (end) bb

MENAFN16122025000071011013ID1110487300



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search