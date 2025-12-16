403
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Bahrain's King On Nat'l Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable of congratulations to the King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al-Khalifa on his country's 54th National Day and the 26th anniversary of his accession to power.
His Highness the Crown Prince wished the Bahraini monarch good health and his country most progress and prosperity under his sagacious leadership. (end) bb
