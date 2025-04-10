AMERICA's EGG FARMERS SAY THANK YOU

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This has been an incredibly challenging time for the egg industry. Our egg farmers are in the fight of their lives," said Emily Metz, president and CEO of the American Egg Board. "We know how frustrating it is when people find empty shelves or unusually high prices at the store. And we know our restaurant, grocery and food manufacturers are frustrated, too. Egg farmers feel the same way, and we're working on solutions. These challenges are even more painful during spring celebrations like Easter and Passover, when eggs hold such an important place in family traditions."

In partnership with animal disease experts, veterinarians, and state and federal government leaders, the egg industry is working tirelessly to impede the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza, also called HPAI or bird flu, on the nation's farms. The entire system of egg production, nationally, has been severely disrupted due to the ongoing outbreak of HPAI. Since the outbreak began, more than 130 million egg-laying hens have been lost due to the disease. This year alone, the disease accelerated dramatically, resulting in the loss of more than 31 million hens.

Recently, the USDA announced a five-pronged approach to address HPAI and the related egg supply and price challenges, which includes vaccination research, temporary egg imports, biosecurity, disaster relief and regulatory changes.

"The Administration's plan to combat avian influenza is a road map toward restoring the egg industry," said Metz. "While there is no quick fix to recover from an outbreak that is now in its fourth year, focusing on these innovative strategies is a critical step forward in addressing this unprecedented systemic disruption in our egg-production system."

"Egg farmers are doing all they can to restore the egg supply and get those eggs back to stores and to our customers at a more affordable price. We could not be more grateful for the outpouring of concern from everyone who loves eggs-from grocery shoppers to our valued business partners," said Metz. "Egg farmers want everyone to know how much that matters, to say thank you in a very public way, and to ask for America's patience as they fight this terrible disease."

To learn more about HPAI and the egg industry's response, please visit IncredibleEgg/valueofeggs .

