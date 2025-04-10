Controversial Russian Soprano Anna Netrebko Returns To Zurich

Français fr Retour controversé de la soprano russe Anna Netrebko à Zurich Original Read more: Retour controversé de la soprano russe Anna Netrebko à Zuric

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Russian soprano Anna Netrebko, who is said to be close to Russian president Vladimir Putin, is to perform at the Zurich Opera House from November. This content was published on April 10, 2025 - 17:45 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

The institution's new director, Matthias Schulz, says he does not fear any negative reactions.

“I'm convinced that she deserves to be given this chance,” the future director of Zurich Opera told the media on Thursday at the presentation of the 2025/26 season. In his view, it is wrong to make scapegoats of artists simply because we cannot get to the people who are really responsible.

Protecting artists

“As a cultural institution, we have a responsibility to protect artists from false ideologisation,” says Matthias Schulz, who takes up his new post on 1 August.“I spoke to her personally about this before hiring her. In Zurich, Anna Netrebko is due to sing Donna Leonora in Giuseppe Verdi's opera“La Force du Destin”, from 2 November.

