Ferno Debuts Next-Generation EMS Transport System At FDIC 2025
Purpose-built for today's demanding EMS environment, this next-generation system delivers smarter performance, enhanced safety, and a streamlined user experience from scene to hospital.
Representing a significant leap in powered patient transport, the Power F2 and Power X2 feature upgraded electronics, intuitive controls, and a future-forward design engineered to meet the challenges of modern emergency response.“The Power F2 and Power X2 aren't just product upgrades-they're a vision for the future of EMS,” said Renee LaPine, CEO of Ferno.“We listened to medics, fleet managers, and frontline teams who asked for a system that's stronger, simpler, and smarter. That's exactly what we built.”
Key innovations include:
.Cross-DriveTM Technology: A first-of-its-kind system offering cross-compatibility with both Ferno and Stryker® cot systems, Cross-Drive delivers smooth loading and unloading, along with continuous push/pull assist to reduce provider strain and elevate operational flexibility.
.Ferno ConnectTM diagnostics for proactive maintenance and minimal downtime
.User-informed design grounded in real-world EMS feedback
Designed with input from field professionals, the Power F2 system empowers medics with a high-performance solution that prioritizes safety, adaptability, and reliability-for both patients and providers.“What truly sets the Power F2 apart is how closely it was shaped by real-world feedback,” LaPine added.“This is EMS equipment built by and for the people who rely on it every day.”
Launch Details
.Pre-orders Open: April 2025 (during FDIC)
.Official Product Launch: August 2025
EMS professionals attending FDIC 2025 are invited to Booth #1139 for hands-on demos and to connect directly with Ferno's engineering and product teams.
To watch the story behind our innovation journey:
To learn more or schedule a demo, visit:
Media Contact:
Melissa Muller, MBA
Global Head of Marketing, Ferno
Email: ...
fernoems
Melissa Muller, MBA
Ferno
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment