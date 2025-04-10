Ferno Debuts Next-Generation EMS Transport System At FDIC 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The New Power F2 Fastening System and Power X2 Cot

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- At FDIC International 2025, Ferno , a global leader in emergency medical solutions, proudly unveiled its most advanced powered transport solution to date: the Power F2 Fastening System with Cross-DriveTM Technology, launched in tandem with the new Power X2 Ambulance Cot.Purpose-built for today's demanding EMS environment, this next-generation system delivers smarter performance, enhanced safety, and a streamlined user experience from scene to hospital.Representing a significant leap in powered patient transport, the Power F2 and Power X2 feature upgraded electronics, intuitive controls, and a future-forward design engineered to meet the challenges of modern emergency response.“The Power F2 and Power X2 aren't just product upgrades-they're a vision for the future of EMS,” said Renee LaPine, CEO of Ferno.“We listened to medics, fleet managers, and frontline teams who asked for a system that's stronger, simpler, and smarter. That's exactly what we built.”Key innovations include:.Cross-DriveTM Technology: A first-of-its-kind system offering cross-compatibility with both Ferno and Strykercot systems, Cross-Drive delivers smooth loading and unloading, along with continuous push/pull assist to reduce provider strain and elevate operational flexibility..Ferno ConnectTM diagnostics for proactive maintenance and minimal downtime.User-informed design grounded in real-world EMS feedbackDesigned with input from field professionals, the Power F2 system empowers medics with a high-performance solution that prioritizes safety, adaptability, and reliability-for both patients and providers.“What truly sets the Power F2 apart is how closely it was shaped by real-world feedback,” LaPine added.“This is EMS equipment built by and for the people who rely on it every day.”Launch Details.Pre-orders Open: April 2025 (during FDIC).Official Product Launch: August 2025EMS professionals attending FDIC 2025 are invited to Booth #1139 for hands-on demos and to connect directly with Ferno's engineering and product teams.To watch the story behind our innovation journey:To learn more or schedule a demo, visit:Media Contact:Melissa Muller, MBAGlobal Head of Marketing, FernoEmail: ...fernoems

