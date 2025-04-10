Keylabs.Ai Enhances Annotation Workflow With Roboflow Integration And Custom YOLO Models

Keylabs announces integrations with RoboFlow and custom YOLO models

- Michael SeldinNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Keylabs , a leading data annotation platform released by Keymakr in 2021, continues to push the boundaries of AI-powered data labeling. The company announces integrations with RoboFlow and custom YOLO models for ML-assisted annotations, improving the efficiency of computer vision projects.These advancements make Keylabs an even more powerful and performance-oriented platform. They enable users to accelerate the data annotation process significantly and allow for faster AI development, testing, and deployment.Key Features of New Updates:Initial Integration with RoboFlowUsers can launch a local RoboFlow node and use a basic wrapper interface over the SDK for inference, allowing run models directly on this node.What does this mean?- Fast Model Inference: This allows models to be tested directly within Keylabs, speeding up the development cycle and improving the quality of annotations.- Flexibility in Using Models: Users can use pre-trained models or adapt to specific tasks, such as preprocessing images before annotation.- Workflow Optimization: A single environment scope can be used for ML-assisted tasks. This reduces the risk of data vulnerability, enhances security, and cuts down on time spent switching between tools.Integration of Custom Yolo Models for Assisted AnnotationAdded the ability to use Yolo models trained by customers and uploaded to RoboFlow for automatic object detection directly in the annotation editor. Users can now connect their custom models and receive preliminary annotations. Predicted objects can be quickly edited or confirmed manually.What does this mean?- Assistive Object Recognition: Significantly speeds up annotation, especially with large datasets.- Flexibility in Custom Models: Especially useful for highly specialized tasks requiring precise annotations.- Time Savings: Users can now edit or confirm automatically generated annotations, reducing labor costs and increasing productivity.- Support for Complex Scenarios: Integrating custom models allows easy adaptation of annotations for various industries - from autonomous driving to medical imaging.Michael Seldin, CTO of Keylabs and Keymakr, shared his vision for these updates: "We are significantly enhancing the flexibility and efficiency of our annotation platform. These advancements empower our users to streamline their workflows, accelerate the annotation process, and ultimately deploy AI models faster and more accurately. At Keylabs, we are committed to providing cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of the computer vision and AI industries.”Teams interested in taking advantage of Keylabs' new annotation tools can request a demo to explore the new ML-powered annotation features.About Keylabs:Keylabs image and video annotation platform was created by Keymakr experts to deliver high-performance data labeling and ML annotation features and unique operations management. Its tools have a track record of handling large datasets without compromising efficiency or accuracy. Trusted by global technology leaders, Keylabs helps deliver AI training data solutions to projects of any type and size.

Olena Butenko

Keymakr

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.