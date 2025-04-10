Toxic Waste® Hazardously Sour Candy® Storefront Now Open In Roblox®

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Built around the unique branding of Toxic Waste, the storefront features a river of toxic slime, creepy-crawlers and ladders that users can climb to reach the most exclusive items. "I understand personally just how large of a role this game plays in the younger generation as I have a teenager of my own," says Laura King, president of Candy Dynamics. "That generation utilizes Roblox for entertainment as well as a means of connecting with friends – choosing to meet up inside the game."

Products within the storefront can be worn immediately once purchased, allowing users to don items such as a backpack inspired by the iconic Toxic Waste Yellow Drum or even hair made to look like the slime visible on product packaging. Users will be able to wear these items across the vast Roblox world – impressing the nearly 380 million monthly active users globally. The Toxic Waste brand will be one of the first confectionery brand to step into the space, marking an exciting time for Candy Dynamics. Get your sour style on by visiting the Toxic Waste Storefront in Roblox.

Candy Dynamics Inc, previously known as Family Sweets, founded the Toxic Waste® brand in 2001. Its flagship product, Toxic Waste® Hazardously Sour Candy® answers the call for an extremely sour product that remains sour the whole way through. Its one-of-a-kind double-action sour hard candy treat has become a hit with candy lovers of all ages worldwide. The brand experienced a colossal boost with the virality of Slime Licker® on social media – garnering over 360 million views on the hashtag. The Toxic Waste appeal has spread worldwide with major markets in North America, South America, Europe, South Africa, Middle East and Australia. Find out more at toxicwastecandy.

SOURCE Candy Dynamics