Tecna Launches New Website Showcasing Excellence In Exhibition Innovation

Farnborough, Hampshire , April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tecna , responsible creators of exhibitions, events, and brand experiences since 2007, proudly unveils its new website. This digital milestone captures their mission to fuse bold ideas with precise planning. Exceptional exhibition stands , retail displays, and brand experiences are crafted to captivate audiences and push boundaries. Transforming events with data-driven insights, sustainability, and flawless execution, Tecna has positioned itself as a leader in the future of experiential marketing.

A Bold Hub for Extraordinary Solutions

Built for those daring to turn“what if” into reality, the site showcases Tecna's extensive portfolio, including both modular exhibition stands and bespoke exhibition stands , which are designed to engage and disrupt. Whether a company requires a reusable, cost-effective modular solution or a fully customised stand tailored to its brand, Tecna delivers with precision and creativity, always seeking to push the possible.

The new site also highlights Tecna's client-centric approach, offering 3D CAD visuals for pre-event visualisation, and pre-builds at their Farnborough headquarters. Here, clients can experience the revolutionary T3 modular display system firsthand, a cornerstone of Tecna's offerings that combines versatility with stunning design.

“Our new website is more than a digital platform, it's a gateway for clients to collaborate with us and bring their vision to life” , says Simeon Wicks, CEO and founder of Tecna.

“We're excited to showcase our innovative solutions and make the process of creating exceptional stands as seamless as possible.”







Tecna

Exhibition Stands That Captivate and Convert

In creating exhibition stands and brand experiences , Tecna forges powerful connections that turn attendees into leads. Their designs draw crowds with interactive features like touchscreens or sensory-rich elements. Central to their approach is behavioural tracking, where they harness advanced tools like heatmaps, motion sensors, and engagement analytics to monitor how visitors interact with stands in real-time. Post-event, Tecna uses these insights to refine strategies, so each stand maximises impact and can shape future exhibiting decisions.

“The attention to detail was outstanding, and they were always willing to go the extra mile to accommodate our ideas and requirements,” shares Simba Sleep, a client who worked with Tecna to create bespoke stand designs that improved lead generation and brand visibility.

Leading the Charge in Sustainable Exhibition Design

With sustainability a critical focus within the expo industry, Tecna is leading the way with eco-friendly practices that set a new standard for exhibition design. The company holds the distinction of being the first Tier 5 ESSA Sustainability Accredited stand builder and is ISO 20121 certified, reflecting its dedication to reducing environmental impact. With the events industry generating an estimated 1.2 billion tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually, Tecna's commitment to net-zero solutions is both timely and transformative.

At the heart of their sustainability efforts is the T3 modular system, which allows for reusable stands that significantly reduce waste. Additionally, Tecna uses eco-friendly materials and powers its Farnborough headquarters with solar panels, generating 85% of its energy needs and cutting 1,360,000kg of CO2e emissions each year. These initiatives not only lower the environmental footprint but also offer clients cost savings over time, aligning with corporate social responsibility goals.

For brands looking to make a positive impact, Tecna's sustainable stands are a powerful way to showcase their commitment to a greener future. Businesses are encouraged to explore these options on the new website, where sustainability is integrated into every design solution. Tecna never settles for the ordinary, and their commitment to sustainability is no different.

A Vision for the Future

The launch of Tecna's new website marks a significant step in its mission to redefine excellence in exhibition stand design. By combining sustainability, innovation, and visitor engagement, they continue to set the benchmark for the industry. Businesses are invited to visit Tecna to discover how its exhibition stands can elevate their next event participation. As Tecna looks to the future, its commitment to pushing boundaries and exceeding client expectations remains unwavering, ensuring it remains a leader in the ever-evolving events industry.

