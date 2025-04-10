Sagitec Files Suit Against Deloitte For Defamation, Trade Secret Misuse, And Unfair Competition

MENAFN - PR Newswire) While Sagitec is not a litigious company, the seriousness of Deloitte's actions left the company no alternative but to seek judicial intervention. Sagitec has filed this complaint to protect its integrity, restore its reputation, and prevent further harm to its valued client relationships.

"Litigation is not a path we tread lightly," said Piyush Jain, Sagitec's CEO. "But in this case, Deloitte's conduct has left us with no choice. We have a responsibility to our customers, partners, and employees to stand up against these false accusations and calculated campaign to undermine our work."

The complaint alleges a pattern of Deloitte spreading false and defamatory information about Sagitec's products and business practices to Sagitec's current and potential clients. These claims included unfounded allegations of trade secret theft, despite the fact that many of the materials in question are publicly available government records.

The lawsuit further alleges that Deloitte has repeatedly and knowingly made these false claims in high-profile public settings, including government conferences, state lobbying discussions, and customer meetings, in an effort to unfairly discredit Sagitec and promote Deloitte's competing offerings.

In addition to reputational damage, Deloitte's actions have caused Sagitec to lose significant contracts and have interfered with the company's long-standing client relationships.

The complaint also alleges Deloitte improperly accessed Sagitec's confidential pricing and proprietary information through a third-party contract with the University of California, and then used that information to undercut Sagitec in competitive bidding processes.

"Sagitec's innovations are the result of decades of hard work and a deep commitment to serving our clients and the public interest," Jain added. "We believe in competing on the merits of our technology and our track record-not on disinformation and misdirection. This lawsuit is about restoring the integrity of that competition."

Sagitec is seeking compensatory damages, injunctive relief, and other remedies to hold Deloitte accountable.

