Aragon Research Unveils 11Th Annual Globetm For Enterprise Video

Enterprise Video Market Poised for Transformation Driven by AI and Evolving Use Cases

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aragon Research today released its 11th annual Aragon Research GlobeTM for Enterprise Video, 2025 , evaluating 14 key providers in a dynamic market experiencing rapid evolution. The report highlights the accelerating demand for enterprise video, fueled by advancements in video AI, simplified content creation, and enhanced search capabilities.

While individual video consumption surges, enterprises are now recognizing the critical need to adapt to these changing dynamics. The report emphasizes that the enterprise video market is at a pivotal juncture, driven by the emergence of intelligent video solutions and the increasing desire for efficient video management.

"This year's Globe focuses heavily on the expanding range of enterprise video use cases," said Jim Lundy, CEO, Founder, and Lead Analyst at Aragon Research. "While legacy infrastructure challenges persist, cloud technologies and the growing demand for video-driven applications are paving the way for significant transformation. We are witnessing a watershed moment, akin to the enterprise content management consolidation of the past two decades."

The report underscores the rising demand for shorter, micro-videos and the critical need for centralized video content management. Employees and customers alike are seeking streamlined solutions for creating, sharing, and discovering video content to support their workflows.

Growing Demand: The demand for enterprise video continues to rise, driven by the need for more intelligent and accessible video content.

AI-Driven Transformation: Video AI is revolutionizing content creation, search, and consumption. Evolving Use Cases: The focus is shifting towards diverse video applications, including micro-videos and centralized video management.

The 2025 Enterprise Video report provides a comprehensive analysis of the following 14 leading providers, offering insights into their strengths and capabilities in addressing the evolving needs of enterprise video:

Brightcove, Cloudinary, Enghouse, Haivision, IBM, Kaltura, MediaPlatform, Microsoft, movingimage, Panopto, uStudio, Vidyard, Vimeo, and Vbrick.

The Aragon Research GlobeTM for Enterprise Video, 2025 serves as a valuable resource for organizations seeking to optimize their video strategies and leverage the power of video to drive business outcomes.

About Aragon Research:

Aragon Research is an independent research and advisory firm that provides business and IT executives with the actionable insights they need to navigate technology's ever-evolving impact on business. Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises with the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. For more information, visit aragonresearch .

