President Boakai Declares Friday National Fast And Prayer Day

The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has by proclamation declared Friday, April 11, 2025, as“National Fast and Prayer Day” to be observed as a National Holiday. According to a Foreign Ministry release, the Day is set aside as a day of supplication, prayer, fasting and meditation so that our efforts, as people, may be crowned with great achievements to the common cause of the Nation, the state and our common humanity. The Proclamation is in consonance with the Act of the National legislature, which was passed into law in 1883 declaring the second Friday in April of each year as a National Fast and Prayer Day for the prosperity of the Nation and in humble supplication to the Almighty God for Guidance and protection as well as for peace in their national life. The Proclamation recalled when the country had extraordinary outbreaks of national phenomena and man-provoked national crises that have caused much harm, devastation and destruction in many parts of the world from which our nation has been spared by the grace of God.

That release stated“There are still large numbers of our Kith and kin living in uncertain conditions in the Diaspora, and the need for remembrance in prayers of those who have made the supreme sacrifice remains unfulfilled”. The Proclamation further calls on all prelates, Priests, Elders, Deacons, Evangelists, Imams and all residents, regardless of religious creed, to gather with one accord in their places of worship, in each city, town, village, hamlet and home, within the territorial confines of the Republic of Liberia, in simple and non-costly apparel to fast, pray and meditate from 8 0'clock in the morning. The Proclamation further orders all public offices, business houses, market places closed during the observance, while all citizens and foreign residents will cease from their usual daily occupations and avocations in further recognition of God's love and Guidance.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Liberia.