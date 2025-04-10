Fair Trade USATM Names Felipe Arango As Chief Executive Officer

Fair Trade veteran to lead growth, emphasizing people and planet

OAKLAND, Calif., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Fair Trade USA (FTUSA) today named Felipe Arango Chief Executive Officer of the award-winning nonprofit organization. He has served as FTUSA's Chief Operating Officer and the Interim-CEO since FTUSA's founder stepped down in September 2024.

Arango brings a unique combination of leadership and expertise at the intersection of social capitalism, sustainability, and the fair trade movement. As a social entrepreneur and activist, he began his career in his home country of Colombia more than 25 years ago working with rural and Indigenous communities to improve livelihoods.

He served as a fair trade auditor and trainer for eight years, leading to an impact career spanning three decades. He has partnered with The World Bank Group, International Finance Corporation, the United Nations, and advised corporate partners and leading global brands on sustainable development and supply chain management. He has advanced global frameworks aimed at shifting finance toward nature-positive outcomes and designed green taxonomies for sustainable investment across the Americas.

Arango also served as global CEO at BSD Consulting - a pioneering international network of consultancy firms partnering with industry and brands to advance solutions for sustainable development and innovative models of responsible business globally. His direct knowledge of the experience of producers, coupled with his credibility in partnering with leading industry experts, brands, and retailers, will be instrumental as he leads FTUSA into its next chapter.

"I am thrilled to have the trust of the Board, the staff, and all of our partners in taking on the CEO role for such an impactful organization." Arango said. "As we move into the future, we will do so committed to walking alongside farmers, workers, fishers to eliminate poverty and protect nature. They are the protagonists of the Fair Trade movement and along with our conscious consumers, business partners, and funders, we are enthusiastic about the future of Fair Trade Certified."

Arango brings his passion for nature-positive solutions and biodiversity to Fair Trade USA and plans to advance the environmental promise of Fair Trade.

"As both a Board member and former President of Fair Trade USA, I couldn't be prouder to support Felipe as he steps into the CEO role, said Larry Ruff, FTUSA board member. "I am excited about the power and potential of Fair Trade USA. Felipe's passion and deep expertise in designing models that invest in both people and planet promise to keep the organization on the front lines of solving the most pressing issues of our time."

Arango steps into the role at a time of global uncertainty across industries, financial markets, supply chains, the climate, income disparities, and other pressing social issues - all factors considered by the Board of Directors in their search and selection for Fair Trade USA's next CEO.

"Felipe will continue positioning the organization for transformative growth and impact at scale," said Ricardo Crisantes, FTUSA board chair. "Over his tenure with Fair Trade USA, Felipe has demonstrated strong leadership and trust across the business, with our staff, and with producer and industry partners. He has already earned a reputation for forward-thinking solutions, deep empathy and consideration, and a strong vision for where Fair Trade USA will go over the coming years."

Arango is a proud husband, and father to two daughters. He holds bachelor's degrees in political science and business administration from Boston University as well as accreditations from FLO-CERT, Social Accountability International, Global Reporting Initiative and Integrated Reporting, among others.

