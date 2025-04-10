Instant Financial Recognized As A Technology Association Of Georgia Top 10 Most Innovative Company

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fintech honored for empowering hourly workers with innovative payment and financial wellness solutions

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instant Financial , the fintech company modernizing payments and earned wage access (EWA) for hourly workers and their employers, today announced it has been recognized as one of the Technology Association of Georgia's (TAG) Top 10 Most Innovative Companies of 2025. This prestigious recognition celebrates Georgia-based technology companies demonstrating exceptional innovation, significant impact, and substantial contributions to the local tech community. This is Instant Financial's second time being honored as a TAG Most Innovative Company and the first time it made the Top 10 list.

“We're honored to be recognized by TAG for our innovation,” said CEO Tal Clark.“This award is a testament to the dedication of our team, who tirelessly work to empower hourly workers with financial freedom and flexibility, while improving employee retention.”

Founded in 2015, Instant Financial provides earned wage access, digital tips, and instant payments via banks, mobile wallets, or paycards-giving frontline workers greater control over how and when they receive their wages. Instant's solutions have enabled hourly employees in restaurants, retail, and hospitality to access more than $7.5 billion in earnings at no or low cost, as well as more than $4.5 billion in digital tips. Customers like GPS Hospitality, Church's Chicken, Bloomin' Brands, and Randstad USA rely on Instant for their modern payroll solutions, which help them better recruit and retain their frontline workforce.

“We're incredibly grateful to our customers who have entrusted Instant to support their workforce,” added Clark.“Their collaboration fuels our growth and helps us create products that meet the needs of hourly employees.”

Based on feedback from its customers, Instant has continued to innovate to incorporate more financial access into its product, recently launching its Financial Wellness program, offering frontline workers tools for saving, credit building and health and well-being resources. Additionally, last fall the company introduced Instant Direct, enabling employees to choose between transferring funds directly to their bank accounts, a digital wallet, or using the Instant Card based upon their individual preferences and needs.

TAG's Top 10 Innovative Companies are selected based on innovation, market impact, and their role in enhancing Georgia's thriving technology ecosystem. Instant will join fellow awardees in showcasing their innovations at TAG's annual Georgia Technology Summit on April 16th at the Woodruff Arts Center.

Instant Financial is headquartered in Alpharetta and is hiring. For more information about Instant, its culture, or to explore open roles, visit instant.c .

Instant Financial is a fintech company modernizing payments and earned wage access for hourly workers and their employers. We provide earned wage access, digital tips, and instant payments via banks, mobile wallets, or paycards, along with financial wellness services-giving frontline workers control over how and when they get paid. As the first company to offer earned wage access through a paycard, Instant has helped workers in restaurants, retail, hospitality, and beyond access over $7.5 billion in earnings at no or low cost. With 86% of employees wanting same-day pay, our award-winning solutions turn every workday into payday, helping employers improve recruitment and retention. Learn more atText> .

