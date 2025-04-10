SOLAR STACK® Expands Product Line With New Conduit Mounts: Proudly Made In The USA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Deerfield Beach, Florida, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLAR STACK, a leading innovator in damage-free mounting solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest products, the. Expanding beyond solar applications, these new solutions bring Solar Stack's signature construction adhesive-based, penetration-free technology to multiple industries, including-all while maintaining the company's commitment to American manufacturing.

As with all SOLAR STACK® products, the SS-C4 and SS-C8 Conduit Mounts are proudly made in the USA and support domestic sourcing and production. This commitment not only reinforces Solar Stack's Domestic Content Certification but also contributes to the U.S. economy by supporting local industries.

The SS-C4 (4” length) and SS-C8 (8” length) Conduit Mounts provide a revolutionary solution for mounting conduit, electrical wires, and HVAC condensation lines without the need for drilling, anchors, clunky weights, or other invasive fasteners. By utilizing Solar Stack's trusted adhesive technology, these mounts ensure secure, long-lasting attachment without compromising roof integrity. Conduit piping, such as EMT, RMC, and PVC, is secured at the top of each mount using conduit straps. These straps can be fastened with either T-bolts or self-tapping screws.

"At Solar Stack, we are dedicated to providing innovative, damage-free mounting solutions that meet the highest industry standards," said Sam Mitchum, Operations Manager. "With the introduction of the SS-C4 and SS-C8 conduit mounts, we are extending our expertise beyond solar and into new industries, offering HVAC professionals, electricians, and contractors an American-made, reliable, and code-compliant solution for securing conduits and lines."

Recently Issued Patents: The SS-C4 and SS-C8 Conduit Mounts have been granted U.S. Patent No. D1,061,949 and D1,068,116, reinforcing Solar Stack's commitment to innovation and industry leadership.



Proudly Made in the USA: Manufactured domestically, supporting American jobs and industries.

Two Size Options: SS-C4 (4” length) and SS-C8 (8” length) to accommodate different conduit and line-mounting needs.

Damage-Free Installation: No drilling required, preserving roof warranties and eliminating leaks.

Versatile Applications: Ideal for solar conduit, HVAC condensation lines, electrical EMT applications, and more.

Durable & Weather-Resistant: Engineered to withstand harsh environmental conditions for long-term reliability. Code Compliant: Designed to meet industry standards for safety and performance, including compliance with High Velocity Hurricane Zones (HVHZ), such as Miami-Dade County approvals .

Quick & Easy Installation: Reduces labor costs and installation time compared to traditional methods.

SOLAR STACK continues to lead the industry in damage-free mounting solutions while maintaining the highest certifications for extreme weather conditions. With a proven track record in High Velocity Hurricane Zones (HVHZ) , including Miami-Dade County approval , the SS-C4 and SS-C8 Conduit Mounts deliver unparalleled performance and compliance, ensuring maximum reliability in the most demanding environments.

The SS-C4 and SS-C8 Conduit Mounts are now available for order. For more information, visit solarstack.com.

SOLAR STACK is a pioneer in non-penetrating mounting solutions, providing innovative products that enhance installation efficiency, safety, and durability. With a commitment to sustainability and quality, SOLAR STACK continues to lead the industry in damage-free mounting technologies for solar, electrical, and HVAC applications. Learn more at

