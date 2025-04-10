‘Bringing Back Old Workers’, Says INLD Amid Party Revival

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, April 10 (IANS) Abhay Singh Chautala, a prominent Jat leader and the face of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) in Haryana, said on Thursday that his party will bring back the old workers in a bid to revive the party in Haryana.

To strengthen the party's grassroots in the state, eight district presidents and workers, including those from Gurugram, Faridabad, Rewari, Palwal, Mewat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, and Sonipat, met in Gurugram on Thursday.

State president Rampal Majra, Prakash Bharti, Umed Lohan, Aditya Devi Lal, and Karan Chautala were also present at this meeting.

“Will put all possible efforts to bring back old workers to the party. Will visit different constituencies across the state,” said Abhay Singh Chautala during a press conference.

While sharing the party's schedule, Chautala said eight district party workers have met today, seven district party workers will meet on Friday in Fatehabad, and the remaining seven district party workers will meet on Saturday in the state capital in Chandigarh, on April 13.

Chautala also claimed that INLD will organise seven programs every year to restore party workers and the party's former dominance in the state.

“People who just show their face and do not work will have no place in the organisation,” he said.

He instructed the party workers to meet those who are associated with the ideology of Chaudhary Devi Lal.

While attacking former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Chautala said that today the biggest villain of the state is Bhupinder Hooda, who joined hands with the BJP to avoid going to jail and betrayed the people of the state.

“Hooda did not allow INLD to join the India Bloc at the behest of the BJP. If the INLD party had joined the India Bloc, it would not only have won all 10 Lok Sabha seats but would have also won a huge majority in the Assembly and would have thrown BJP out of power," he said.

He further said Hooda, at the behest of the BJP, gave 16 Assembly tickets to such weak candidates who all lost in the 2024 Assembly elections.

While answering a question about INLD's former vice president Ashok Kumar Arora, Chautala said that he is a senior party leader and was a close associate of former Haryana Chief Minister O.P. Chautala, but unfortunately, he is not getting the respect he used to get in INLD.

“If he comes back to INLD, he will get the same respect and honour as he got earlier,” he said.

State President Rampal Majra said the people of the state want to throw the corrupt BJP out of power, all the party members should go among the people and reveal how the first JJP helped the BJP to win for the second consecutive time, and how Bhupendra Hooda helped th eBJP to win for the third time.

“Today the people of Haryana consider Congress and JJP as traitors for helping BJP to remain in power and are ready to crown Chaudhary Abhay Singh Chautala with victory for the 2029 Assembly elections,” he said.

INLD had allied with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Lokhit Party in the 2024 Assembly elections. The aim was to unite Jat and SC votes, but they failed to woo voters, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) successfully won the elections with a majority mark.