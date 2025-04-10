403
Copper Today 10/04: Surges As Trump Pauses Tariffs (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- Copper has been a wild ride during the session on Wednesday and rightfully so. After all, copper is highly levered to the global growth scenario. With Donald Trump pausing most of the tariffs during the session on Wednesday, that had short sellers scrambling.
