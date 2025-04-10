LG Sacks 2 Employees Over Terror Links

The dismissed individuals include Ishtiyak Ahmad Malik, a Senior Assistant in the Public Works Department, and Basharat Ahmad Mir, an Assistant Wireless Operator in J&K Police. Officials said both had“deep-rooted” links to terror networks and posed“serious threats” to national security.

Malik, appointed in 2000, was accused of working with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and Jamaat-e-Islami. Sources said he not only facilitated the creation of an Over Ground Worker (OGW) network but also provided food, shelter, and logistical support to militants. Investigations revealed his role in organizing violent mobs during the 2016 unrest after the killing of Hizbul commander Burhan Wani.

Malik's name emerged during the interrogation of Hizb activist Mohammad Ishaq, arrested in May 2022. The two were later charge-sheeted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Basharat Ahmad Mir, who held sensitive posts in the J&K Police wireless wing, was reportedly in contact with a Pakistani intelligence operative and was found sharing classified information. Sources said his dismissal was necessary to prevent any compromise to the integrity and sovereignty of India.

This brings the total number of government employees dismissed over terror links to more than 70 under LG Manoj Sinha's tenure. The LG's administration has adopted a comprehensive approach to dismantle the terror ecosystem, combining security crackdowns with developmental initiatives aimed at rooting out extremism.

Sinha recently directed the J&K Police to intensify operations against terrorists and their aides, reiterating that terrorism is“breathing its last” in the Union Territory.

