RTS Intercom Systems Dominates 2025 NAB Show With Two Future's Best Of Show Awards And Coveted Product Of The Year Award

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The NAB Show (National Association of Broadcasters Show) is the premier global event for broadcast, media, and entertainment technology-drawing over 90,000 attendees and thousands of exhibitors to Las Vegas annually.

The NAB Show Best of Show Awards, produced by leading brands under Future, including TV Tech, Radio World, Broadcasting+Cable, and AVTechnology-highlight the most innovative, high-impact technologies shaping the future of content creation, distribution, and delivery. Winners are evaluated by a panel of industry engineers and experts across 16 categories, with only a select few chosen.

"Winning not one, but two Best of Show Awards at NAB and an official Product of the Year Award is an extraordinary honor," said Pawandeep Sahni, CFO - Business Unit Communications. "These awards are a reflection of our commitment to pushing boundaries in real-time communication and delivering tools built for the demands of modern production."

About the Award-Winning RTS Products:



RTS NOMAD WIRELESS INTERCOM – A next-gen wireless intercom system designed for full mobility and ease of use. Nomad Wireless Intercom empowers teams with seamless roaming, robust performance, and streamlined integration-no cables required. RTS Voice Over Cloud (RVOC) – A revolutionary cloud-based intercom routing solution. Built for secure, flexible production environments, RVOC enables remote teams to collaborate with broadcast-grade performance-anywhere in the world.

With over 50 years of industry leadership, RTS continues to pioneer innovations that set benchmarks for reliability, scalability, and cutting-edge technology. These dual awards at NAB further cement RTS's reputation as a global leader in professional intercom solutions.

"The products nominated for the Best of Show program provide an outstanding overview of new technology on the show floor and shine a spotlight on the very best," said the awards editorial team. This accolade reflects RTS's position at the forefront of intercom technology.

