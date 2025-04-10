UAV Corp Powers Forward: T-Wing Nears Completion, Global Momentum Accelerates With Saudi Arabia In Sight

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic Partnerships, Global Showcases, and Near-Term Production Signal UAV Corp's Ascent in the Aerospace Arena

UAV Corp Advances Toward Full Production with T-Wing UAS Completion in Sight: UAV Corp (OTC: UMAV), in collaboration with Atlantic Industrial Group (AIG), is nearing full-scale production of its T-Wing UAS, thanks to advanced 3D printing and airframe fabrication. The 8-foot box-wing prototype, which enables increased lift and flight agility, positions the company for imminent deployment by mid-2025-signaling a breakthrough in unmanned aerial systems development

$105 Million in Sales and $1.5 Billion in Contracts Hinge on Upcoming Flight Test: The highly anticipated DART Series Airship flight test is a cornerstone event for UAV Corp, with the potential to unlock over $105 million in signed Letters of Intent and advance negotiations for $1.5 billion in contracts. Backed by political and governmental support, this test is pivotal in validating the company's aerospace technology on a global scale.

Saudi Arabia Emerges as a Strategic Growth Hub Under Vision 2030: UAV Corp and AIG are gaining traction in the Middle East, with confirmed participation in the prestigious GEMTECH Forum and Saudi Arabia Airshow in October 2025. These events offer direct access to the Kingdom's $1 trillion+ innovation initiatives under Vision 2030-amplifying the companies' global presence and expanding into markets investing heavily in autonomous systems and advanced mobility. Global Expansion and Stakeholder Engagement Drive UAV Corp's Forward Momentum: With international collaborations spanning South America, Africa, and the Middle East and an upcoming Open House in Florida showcasing its breakthrough technologies, UAV Corp is executing a well-rounded growth strategy. The company is not only aligning with global aerospace trends but also actively engaging stakeholders through transparent communication and public events

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UAV Corp (OTC: UMAV) continues its relentless drive toward aerospace innovation, overcoming logistical challenges with unwavering determination. The arrival of Atlantic Industrial Group Inc. (AIG) at its Florida facility marks a pivotal step in the development of the T-Wing UAS, leveraging advanced 3D printing and airframe fabrication to propel UAV Corp and its subsidiary, Skyborne Technology, toward full production by May/June 2025. As the company prepares for this milestone, it is also setting its sights on Saudi Arabia-a burgeoning hub for mobility and aerospace innovation-where it will showcase its cutting-edge technology at the Saudi Arabia Airshow in October and explore synergies with the Kingdom's ambitious Vision 2030 goals.

Momentum Amid Challenges

The upcoming flight test of the DART Series Airship remains a pivotal milestone for UAV Corp, as it is key to unlocking $105 million in Sales Letters of Intent (LOIs) and advancing $1.5 billion in pending contract negotiations. The flight test date will be determined by the arrival of key international personnel, whose U.S. visa approvals are being actively supported by strong government and political backing. This high-profile demonstration will be attended by dignitaries and remains central to validating UAV Corp's technology and securing contracts. In the meantime, the management team continues to engage with partners across South, Central America and Africa, while strategically aligning with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and the GEMTECH Forum as part of its global expansion strategy.

AIG Collaboration Fuels Progress

AIG's integration into Skyborne's Florida site, announced in February, brings a robust suite of capabilities-3D production lines, computational flow testing, vacuum panel formation, and simulator-based training. This partnership has already yielded the first 8-foot box wingspan T-Wing UAS, a hybrid drone produced entirely through advanced 3D printing at AIG's California R&D facility. The box-wing design approximately doubles the UAV lift capabilities, creating greater agility and range. Designed for testing flight equipment and electronics, this versatile prototype with vertical takeoff and winged flight capabilities will undergo integration and testing at Skyborne's Wewahitchka, Florida, location. With production scaling up, UAV Corp is poised to meet global demand, including in markets like Saudi Arabia, where autonomous mobility and connected vehicle technologies are gaining traction as part of the Kingdom's $1 trillion+ investment in futuristic infrastructure and innovation.

Saudi Arabia: A Strategic Opportunity for UMAV and AIG

AIG and UMAV have been requested and accepted to participate by GEMTECH Forum organizers, set for October 7-8, 2025, at The Arena Riyadh Venue, a premier Saudi Arabian aerospace event, uniting over 4,000 business attendees, 50+ speakers, and 75+ exhibitors to explore the future of mobility. Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiative is transforming the Kingdom into a global leader in mobility, logistics, and aerospace, making it a prime destination for AIG and UAV Corp's expansion. Executives from both companies will participate in Riyadh available for discussions and present at demonstration. Saudi Arabia's strategic position as a logistics hub-bridging Asia, Europe, and Africa-combined with its investments in autonomous systems and sustainable technologies, aligns seamlessly with UMAV's offerings.

Looking Ahead

Closer to home, UAV Corp is gearing up for an Open House at its Skyborne facilities, featuring the T-WingTM UAV 8 foot box-wing and DART Series technologies to stakeholders, reinforcing UMAV's momentum as it approaches its production timeline. The company's participation in Saudi Arabia's Airshow and potential engagement with GEMTECH's Mobility Business Connect and Startup Acceleration Program signal a broader global strategy to capitalize on emerging markets.

Join the Conversation

A shareholder teleconference is scheduled for Monday, April 14, 2025, at 5:00 PM EDT. Topics to include:



AIG integration

Upcoming DART Airship flight test & contract potential

Participation in Saudi Arabia Airshow & GEMTECH Forum Open House & stakeholder engagement events

About UAV Corp

UAV Corp (OTC: UMAV) is a leader in advanced aerial vehicle technologies, specializing in high-altitude airships and unmanned systems for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. Through its subsidiary, Skyborne Technology, Inc., the company is shaping the future of aerospace from its headquarters in Gulf County, Florida.

Michael Lawson, CEO

(877) 425-1066

115 County Road 381, Wewahitchka, FL 32465



About Atlantic Industrial Group (AIG)

AIG drives aerospace innovation with next-generation manufacturing and engineering solutions. AIG is a venture manufacturing company that owns manufacturing subsidiaries and acquires overlooked technologies offering exceptional performance and cost advantages, all proudly American-based. AIG drives aerospace innovation with next-generation manufacturing and engineering solutions. Learn more at .

Maceo Remy, CRO

...

