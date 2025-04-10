Over 53 Million Myeloma Milestones Shared During 2025 Myeloma Action Month

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Myeloma Action Month Global Campaign Celebrates Resilience, Strengthens Connections, and Inspires Hope in 52 Countries Worldwide

STUDIO CITY, Calif., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the conclusion of this year's Myeloma Action Month, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) was truly grateful and overwhelmed by everyone's support in making the annual campaign a global success -with over 53 million reached in 52 countries!

Myeloma Action Month is an annual global awareness campaign that takes place every March to raise awareness and inspire action for multiple myeloma-a blood cancer that affects over 176,404 people every year, around the world.

Every March, the global myeloma community of patients, care partners, healthcare providers, and supporters come together to share personal stories, inspire action, and raise awareness of this little-known blood cancer.

This year, the International Myeloma Foundation took action through its social awareness campaign, #MyelomaMilestone . Every milestone, big or small, was celebrated.

Through the power of personal milestones from those affected by multiple myeloma- a significant treatment breakthrough, overcoming a tough challenge, traveling to a long-awaited destination, learning a new skill, or simply enjoying a precious moment with loved ones-the #MyelomaMilestone campaign was able to raise global awareness about the disease while strengthening ties with the members of the global myeloma community.

2025: A Year of Milestones for the IMF

For MAM 2025, #MyelomaMilestone was an apt and timely theme for the IMF.

In October, the IMF will be celebrating its 35th anniversary, inching closer to its vision of“a world where every myeloma patient can live life to the fullest, unburdened by the disease.”

“Myeloma Action Month is more than a campaign-it's a powerful global movement that unites the myeloma community in action and awareness,” said Peter Anton, IMF Vice President of Marketing.“In honor of the IMF's 35th Anniversary, we called on individuals worldwide to share the myeloma milestones that have shaped their journeys. The result is an emotionally resonant campaign, filled with deeply personal stories that inspire hope, strengthen community bonds, and shine a light on the resilience of those impacted by this disease.”

IMF Director for Global Myeloma Action Network (GMAN) and European & Middle Eastern Patient Programs Serdar Erdogan had this to say about the #MyelomaMilestone global campaign: "Myeloma Milestone goes beyond awareness about the disease -it's a call to action that echoes across borders, transforming individual voices into a global movement for unity, support, and hope. Like ripples created by a single stone, advocates' actions during Myeloma Action Month spread outward - building a worldwide tide of resilience."

The IMF is honored and grateful to have partnered with GMAN member patient advocacy organizations from around the world to bring attention to multiple myeloma during March Myeloma Action Month.

Taking Action by Sharing Myeloma Milestones

Beyond the numbers, this year's #MyelomaMilestone global campaign for Myeloma Action Month celebrated progress, resilience, and hope.

Todd Kennedy, a support group leader, research advocate, and 7-year myeloma patient, shared his experience of unexpected challenges with the disease through a Facebook video.

“I thought when I was first diagnosed that it'd be a linear journey because I had read all the IMF stuff and I thought, I know exactly how this is going to play out. And that is not the way the myeloma journey works out. It's ups and downs. It's unexpected challenges but it's also unexpected opportunities as well. And I think it helps if you just recognize that there will be unexpected challenges. So, expect the unexpected. There were times in my journey when a treatment didn't give us the results that we were hoping for. But the amazing thing was, as much as we were upset at the time, in hindsight we looked back and said that was an opportunity because it opened the door to a new treatment plan that gave me better results and even better tolerability. So, I think just expect the unexpected and try and as you're planning for that, realize when those moments occur, that it could be opening the door to better days ahead,” said Todd.

On X (Twitter), patients and support group leaders posted their own myeloma milestones:

Terry Glassman shared her day-to-day myeloma milestones, with one of them stating:“2 years and 4 months after my diagnosis and... I'm still in a strong remission!” She also gave this advice:“Don't google! See a specialist...live your best life...learn and advocate...knowledge is power! I am grateful for my MM team and my MM FaMMily!”

Sheri Baker's big myeloma milestone was starting a support group in September 2017 in Boise, Idaho.

Jessie Daw of the Smolder Bolder Support Group proudly shared:“Reaching 29 sets of quarterly labs over the past 8.5 years. Still smoldering! #Smolder Bolder Support Group - 2 years old!”

25-year myeloma patient Michael Tuohy, along with care partner and IMF Vice President of Patient Support Robin Tuohy posted:“Today, our #MyelomaMilestone is: @IMFmikeMYELOMA getting his annual PETCT. Michael was part of the clinical trial for PET scans in #myeloma in 2001!”

On LinkedIn, Michael A. Riotto, a myeloma patient and advocate, national myeloma coach, public speaker, and advocacy consultant shared:“Proud to have represented the International Myeloma Foundation at OVAC this year. Cancer never stops, it knows no race, religion, sex, age, or political party, IT EFFECTS EVERY ONE OF US. We must continue to ADVOCATE for better outcomes for all. #myelomamilestone”

These myeloma milestones helped raise awareness and created a positive change in the fight against myeloma, spreading critical information about myeloma to broader communities and helping healthcare providers and the public identify the disease, save lives, and improve treatment options.

IMF Events all throughout MAM 2025

Facebook LIVE Q&A

To further enhance the effect of the #MyelomaMilestone global campaign, the IMF hosted Facebook LIVE Q&A events with key figures in the myeloma community including healthcare professionals and educators.

During these Facebook LIVE events, the myeloma community learned about the latest research and treatments, disparities in healthcare, the benefits of good nutrition, a holistic psychosocial approach to self-care, and more. You can still watch the replays by clicking on the links below:

Q&A: Ask Me Anything About Myeloma with Dr. Saad Usmani

A Q&A session where Dr. Saad Usmani answers the most pressing questions about multiple myeloma, from the latest treatments to managing side effects.

Q&A: Ask Me Anything About Myeloma with Dr. Joseph Mikhael

In this live Q&A session, Dr. Joseph Mikhael provides expert answers on myeloma care, research, and more.

Q&A: Ask Me Anything About Myeloma with Dr. Urvi A. Shah

Dr. Urvi A. Shah answers questions about myeloma and nutrition in this Q&A session.

2025 Boca Raton Patient Family Seminar: A Huge Success

The IMF recently held its annual Patient and Family Seminar (PFS) in Boca Raton, FL from March 14-15, 2025.

One of the highlights of the PFS was a Fireside Q&A Chat with IMF Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Mikhael and Dr. Rafat Abonour, Professor of Medicine (Indiana University - Indianapolis, IN) on What is the Future of Myeloma?

More than a dozen sessions covered topics- from the basics of myeloma to the latest in myeloma research. Sessions included Hot Topics in Myeloma; Patient Empowerment: Shared Decision Making; Myeloma 101: The Big Picture Perspective with Q&A; Navigating Insurance and Medical Bills, and much more.

At the conclusion of the seminar, patients, care partners, their families, and other members of the myeloma community were genuinely excited and grateful for the learnings they gained from world-renowned myeloma experts while bonding with others in the community.

Miracles for Myeloma 5K Run/Walk: Taking Strides for Myeloma Research

Myeloma Action Month is all about taking action for the disease. This year, the IMF launched a series of Miracles for Myeloma 5K Run/Walk across the country to encourage everyone to participate in taking action, raising awareness, and finding a cure for myeloma. The first one was held on Saturday, March 15 in Boca Raton, FL.

The 5K run/walk in Boca Raton brought together the local community in making major strides to inspire, transform, and shift the narrative for patients and their loved ones-from a place of uncertainty to an embracing myeloma community, united in hope. Runners and walkers alike gathered in Boca Raton, while others joined virtually.

Because of the incredible support from both in-person and virtual participants, the Miracles for Myeloma 5K Run/Walk was able to raise more than $55,000 with almost 250 virtual and in-person participants from around the world - making it a special, collaborative, and amazing global event.

The inaugural Miracles for Myeloma 5K Run/Walk in Boca Raton was co-chaired by support group leaders Paul and Jeanne Knudsen, Steve Weinstein, and Dr. James Hoffman.

Both diagnosed with multiple myeloma, inaugural co-chairs Paul and Jeanne Knudsen believe that events like these are very important,“as they raise awareness in communities for patients battling myeloma.”

“Many people have not even heard of multiple myeloma, so it helps spread the word when we post our 5K event flyers in businesses and on social media. These events meet an essential need to raise funds for research toward a cure, which is what we all want to see in our lifetime!” said Paul and Jeanne.

“We had such a positive experience, volunteering for this event. We encourage anyone with a desire to help or make a difference to reach out to IMF Vice President of Development Sylvia Dsouza or anyone on the IMF Development team, as they will guide you every step of the way. We honestly set out to give back, but through it all, we found it extremely rewarding, just to be a part of the Miracles for Myeloma 5K Run/Walk. Our efforts impact so many people on such a grand scale. It just touches your heart. If the IMF has helped you and your family, ask how you can get involved. It will change your life!” they further stated.

“The Boca Raton Miracles for Myeloma 5K Run/Walk held during March Myeloma Action Month was nothing short of extraordinary. Patients, care partners, families, clinicians, and advocates came together to advance the IMF's mission - helping us get closer to a cure through their commitment, dedication, and passion. In turn, the IMF is at the forefront in making a difference for myeloma patients worldwide through our efforts in groundbreaking research, education, patient support, and advocacy. Driven by our undeterred passion, the IMF offers hope to patients and their loved ones-we are with you throughout your myeloma journey. It is an honor and a privilege to be able to launch these 5K Run/Walk events across the U.S. this year. With your help, the IMF remains inspired and committed to raising awareness for myeloma and to finding a cure. We extend our warmest thanks to the community for supporting the Boca Raton Miracles for Myeloma 5K Run/Walk,” said IMF Vice President of Development Sylvia Dsouza.

A Celebration of Myeloma Milestones Across the Globe

By encouraging members of the myeloma community to share their #MyelomaMilestones-whether as a patient, a family, member, a care partner, a researcher, or a healthcare professional-2025 Myeloma Action Month achieved yet another milestone, creating not only myeloma awareness around the world, but embracing and celebrating wins and achievements made by the global myeloma community.

"This year's Myeloma Action Month served as a powerful reminder that every moment and action makes a difference in the lives of myeloma patients and care partners, and that all efforts toward finding a cure for this disease should be recognized and celebrated. This is the essence of the #MyelomaMilestone campaign-celebrating resilience, strengthening connections, and inspiring hope. Myeloma has no borders, and the International Myeloma Foundation is here to serve the global community through our tireless efforts in research, education, support, and advocacy. Our goal of bringing awareness to the myeloma community and beyond is surpassed every year, with the campaign reaching millions of people across the globe,” said IMF Vice President of Marketing Peter Anton.

The IMF is grateful to the following Sponsors for supporting Myeloma Action Month: Amgen , Arcellx, Inc ., Binding Site , Bristol Myers Squibb , GSK , Johnson & Johnson , Karyopharm Therapeutics, Kite Pharma, Inc. , Pfizer, Inc. , Regeneron , and Sanofi.

For additional information about Myeloma Action Month, please visit myelomaactionmonth.org .

ABOUT MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the bone marrow plasma cells - white blood cells that make antibodies. A cancerous or malignant plasma cell is called a myeloma cell. Myeloma is called“multiple” because there are frequently multiple patches or areas in bone where it grows. It often involves damage to bone and kidneys. Multiple myeloma is still incurable, but great progress has been made in terms of survival over the last two decades. The disease is twice as common and is diagnosed at a younger age in African Americans than white Americans. The most common presenting symptoms include fatigue and bone pain.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL MYELOMA FOUNDATION

Founded in 1990, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is the first and largest global foundation focusing specifically on multiple myeloma. The Foundation's reach extends to more than 525,000 members in 140 countries worldwide. The IMF is dedicated to improving the quality of life of myeloma patients while working toward prevention and a cure by focusing on four key areas: research, education, support, and advocacy. The IMF has conducted more than 250 educational seminars worldwide, maintains a world-renowned InfoLine, and in 2001, established the International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG), a collaborative research initiative focused on improving myeloma treatment options for patients. In 2012, the IMF launched the Black Swan Research Initiative®, a groundbreaking research project aimed at curing myeloma. The IMF can be reached at (800) 452-CURE (2873). The global website is .

Follow the IMF on:

X (Twitter): @IMFmyeloma

Instagram: @imfmyeloma

Facebook: @myeloma

LinkedIn: International Myeloma Foundation

Media Contacts:

Peter Anton

...

Jason London

...