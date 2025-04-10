403
Salik PJSC, The Sole Toll Gate Operator In Dubai, Held Its Third Annual General Meeting, Chaired By H.E. Mattar Al Tayer.
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The meeting approved the Board of Directors' report on the company's performance and financial position for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, along with the auditor's report, the company's general budget, and the profit and loss account. Dividends were distributed to shareholders.
During the meeting, members of the Board of Directors were elected by investors? including members:
-
H.E Mattar Al Tayer
H.E Mohammed Abdulla Ahmad Lengawi
Abdulmuhsen Ibrahim Kalbat
Sabah Salem Alshamsi
Faisal Juma Alfalsi
Abdulla AlMadani
Moaza Saeed Almarri
