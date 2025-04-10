Oracle Named A Leader In Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Transportation Management Systems For 18Th Time

Oracle was positioned highest for its Ability to Execute and furthest for its Completeness of Vision

AUSTIN, Texas, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Transportation Management Systems for Oracle Fusion Cloud Transportation Management . This marks the 18th time Oracle has been named a Leader in this report and in this year's edition, Oracle was positioned highest for its Ability to Execute and furthest for its Completeness of Vision. A copy of the report is available here .

"Organizations in all industries face complex and rapidly changing supply chain challenges and without a strategic approach to managing transportation they are at risk of inefficiency, higher costs, and delayed deliveries," said Srini Rajagopal, vice president of logistics product strategy, Oracle. "To help our customers manage this complexity, Oracle Transportation Management provides a robust solution that enables them to run transportation operations more efficiently, reduce freight costs, and optimize service levels. We believe our ongoing placement in the Leaders Quadrant in this report is a testament to our long-standing commitment to help our customers drive more efficient logistics operations."

Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM) , Oracle Transportation Management provides a single platform for companies to manage all transportation activity throughout their supply chains. By combining ease of use with the latest AI innovations and other industry-leading capabilities, Oracle Transportation Management enables organizations to streamline transportation processes and optimize logistics operations to mitigate the impact of disruptions. With Oracle Transportation Management, organizations can:



Quickly adapt to supply chain disruptions: AI-powered logistics network modeling capabilities help transportation managers understand the potential impact of disruptions and deploy changes to logistics networks as needed by providing insights into alternative routes and carriers using detailed what-if scenario modeling.

Improve on-time shipments and deliveries: AI-powered planning capabilities help transportation managers determine the best way to fulfill transportation requirements, ranging from simple point-to-point operations to complex multimodal, multileg, and cross-dock operations. Additionally, operational planning capabilities help transportation managers streamline bids and orders, and build effective shipping plans.

Maximize productivity through automated processes: Embedded logistics business intelligence capabilities help transportation managers effectively measure performance and proactively manage the lifecycle of orders and shipments through automated milestone monitoring and automated freight billing and payments.

Lower carbon footprint: Optimization-powered sustainability capabilities help transportation managers identify more sustainable and energy-efficient shipping routes by minimizing transportation emissions during the shipment planning process. Provide excellent customer service: AI-powered order route and transit time prediction capabilities help transportation managers improve shipment planning and avoid congested ports and delays. Additionally, digital assistant capabilities help transportation managers receive, respond, and resolve customer service issues faster.

Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite , Oracle Cloud SCM enables customers to seamlessly connect supply chain processes and quickly respond to changing demand, supply, and market conditions. In addition, embedded AI acts as an advisor to help analyze supply chain data, generate content, and augment or automate processes to help improve business operations and create a resilient supply network to outpace change.

For additional information on Oracle Cloud SCM applications, visit oracle/scm .

