Jlab Disrupts The Audio Market With Feature-Rich, Open-Ear & Stem-Style Hybrid Noise Canceling Earbuds

San Diego, Calif., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JLab today announced the GO Pods ANC , JBuds Pods ANC and Epic Open Sport , three new audio solutions that strategically expand the JLab true wireless family as well as the open-ear product line and aim to deliver noise-canceling stem-style earbuds and technically advanced open-ear audio all at accessible prices.

The new JLab Pods line of stem-style earbuds represents the brand's latest offering of feature-rich stemmed earbud options. The GO Pods, as part of this line, are the brand's first entry-level earbud with Hybrid ANC, at only $36.99, while the JBuds Pods also boast category leading playback times, Lab Spatial Audio, and wireless charging at only $64.99. The Epic Open Sport is $114.99, and the first open-ear audio solution in JLab's premium Epic line of products, which encompasses the best sounding and most advanced headphones JLab offers.

The new products expand the robust line up of true wireless and open-ear products the company has introduced over the past several months which include JBuds Open Sport , Go Pop ANC , and JBuds Mini Tones among others. The new stem-style and open-ear products provide consumers with additional feature laden solutions for demanding lifestyles at a tremendous value, giving customers the widest selection of earbuds styles, fits and features from any brand.

Sound That Stays with You: JLab Pods

The new JLab Pods line features new solutions with an innovative, ergonomic stem design that elevates every aspect of your listening and communication experience. The design ensures that the earbuds can be easily removed from the ear, and that conversations are clearly captured with perfectly positioned microphones.

GO Pods ANC: The GO Pods are your new GO-to for everyday travel. These earbuds offer the perfect balance of comfort, clarity, convenience, and value for your non-stop lifestyle. Compact in size, they are smaller than a credit card and can easily slip into your pocket for any commute. As JLab's most affordable hybrid noise-canceling earbud at $36.99, they are the perfect solution for everything from the daily hustle and bustle to your most extravagant summer travel plans.

JBuds Pods ANC: The JBuds Pods feature Lab Quality Sound, powered by premium 11mm drivers and Lab Spatial Audio to deliver superior audio quality and three-dimensional sound. With six microphones to support call clarity and hybrid active noise cancelation, the JBuds Pods are perfect for every endeavor.

Additional key features of the Pods line include:

Noise-Canceling Quiet: Enjoy focused listening with hybrid active noise-canceling, perfect for travel and everyday use. Whether you're on a long flight or commuting through busy streets, control how you hear outside noise with three noise control modes: ANC On, ANC Off and Be Aware (pass through outside noises). Customize the strength of the hybrid ANC via the JLab app.

Long Battery Life:

JBuds Pods ANC offer a category leading 56+ hours of playtime

JBuds Pods offer wireless charging and feature a USB-C port on the case.

The GO Pods offer 26+ hours of playtime

The GO Pods can be conveniently recharged with its attached USB-C charging cable

Both models provide up to an hour of playtime with just 10 minutes of charging.

JLab App: Customize your listening experience by dialing in your settings using the JLab App. Activate Be Aware, adjust to signature JLab audio presets, and get software updates for your product right when they're available. Available on the App or Google Play Store.

Pricing and Availability

The GO Pods ANC, JBuds Pods ANC will be available for sale on May 13th, 2025 on JLab.com. Pricing details below:

GO Pods ANC , $36.99 | Available in Black and Lilac on

JBuds Pods ANC , $64.99 | Available in Black on

Enjoy the World's Soundtrack, and Yours, too: JLab Epic Open Sport

As the #1 Sports Headphones Brand in the U.S.*, JLab designed the Epic Open Sport for those who crave EPIC sound quality with the ability to hear your surroundings and ultimate comfort. Its custom-tuned high-fidelity drivers and Hi-Res certification makes it the most advanced and best-sounding open ear product from JLab, that costs nearly 3x less than that of competitors.

This solution is a stylish alternative to traditional earbuds that seamlessly blends immersive audio with open-air sound. Whether you're conquering intense workouts, navigating busy workdays, or unwinding with your favorite tracks, the Epic Open Sport delivers an exceptional open-ear listening experience that adapts to your dynamic lifestyle without compromising awareness or comfort.

Key features of the Epic Open Sport include:

Hi-Res Audio Certified: Custom tuned high-fidelity drivers reproduce frequencies up to 50kHz with low distortion, allowing users to immerse into the world of Hi-Res Audio delivered through LDAC for Android and AAC on iOS.

Designed for Performance : JLab understands the importance of a secure and comfortable sport fit. The Epic Open Sport has a slim, flexible ear hook for a comfortable and secure, no-slip fit. With just a simple adjustment of the hook, the bud won't fall off, even during the most rigorous activities. The slim design also provides a comfortable experience when wearing glasses.

Safe Listening: The Epic Open Sport's custom-tuned drivers are strategically positioned in front of the ear to deliver superior sound while still allowing the user to hear what's happening around them.

Easy C ontrol: Seamlessly operate the Epic Open Sport with touch and button controls. Swipe and use its strategically placed buttons to control music, call and volume, all customizable via JLab app.

Crystal Clear Calls : 4-dedicated noise canceling mics ensure your voice is heard loud and clear and background noise reduced to a minimum.

JLab App: Customize your listening experience by dialing in your settings using the JLab App. Adjust to signature JLab audio presets, customize controls, and get software updates for your product right when they're available. Available on the App or Google Play Store.

Pricing and Availability

The Epic Open Sport will be available for sale on April 22nd on Pricing details below:

Epic Open Sport, $114.99 | Available in Black on

About JLab

JLab imagines and delivers the personal technology products that consumers want. With our line of personal audio gear and office accessories, we're innovating absolutely everything to make way better personal tech. Based in San Diego, we've been offering the right sound, the right features, and the right value since 2005.

* Source: Circana, LLC, Retail Tracking Service, Stereo Headphones, Headphone Style: In Ear Clip and Ear Bud Clip, Band Type: No Wire/No Band, Water Resistant, Under $100, Dollar & Unit Sales, Jan – Dec 2024

