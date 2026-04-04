Syria Closes Key Border Crossing After Israeli Threat

MENAFN - IANS) Damascus, April 5 (IANS) Syrian authorities announced that a key border crossing with Lebanon will be temporarily closed due to security concerns following Israeli warnings of possible strikes on the area.

The General Authority for Land and Sea Borders and Crossings on Saturday (local time) said the Jdeidet Yabous crossing, opposite Lebanon's Masnaa crossing, is designated solely for civilian use, not for any military purposes.

"There are no armed groups or militias present at the crossing, and it is not used for any activity outside civilian and legal frameworks," the authority said in a statement.

Traffic would resume once the situation stabilises, it said.

The announcement came after the Israeli military said it intended to target the road leading to the Masnaa crossing, a major transit point along the Syrian-Lebanese border, alleging that Hezbollah uses the route for military actions, reports Xinhua news agency.

Tensions have remained high along the border amid ongoing regional hostilities involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

Meanwhile, earlier on March 31, Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa said that Syria will stay out of any conflict unless it is directly targeted, emphasising the country's focus on recovery after years of war.

"No one is ready to be involved in war, and we will not be in it, unless we are subject to aggression and we have no diplomatic solution," he said at an event hosted by think tank Chatham House in London.

Al-Sharaa said the government's priorities remain stabilising the economy, rebuilding infrastructure, and facilitating the return of displaced citizens.

"We had enough war. We paid a large bill. We are not ready for another war experience," he said. "Those who have been in war know the value of peace."