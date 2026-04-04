IMD Forecasts Rain In TN Sudden Showers Bring Relief From Heat

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 5 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms across parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the next few days, with isolated heavy showers likely in hilly regions, including Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Erode, and Theni districts.

According to the IMD, the weather pattern is influenced by a low-pressure system extending from Marathwada through interior Karnataka to southern Tamil Nadu. While northern parts of the state may see a gradual rise in temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the coming days, southern districts are likely to witness relatively stable conditions with intermittent rainfall.

Amid this forecast, several districts experienced sudden spells of rain on Saturday, bringing much-needed relief from the scorching summer heat. In the hill station of Kodaikanal, moderate rainfall lasting nearly an hour was reported in areas such as Observatory, Eerichalai, Anna Salai, and Moonjikkal. However, a large tree fell in the Pulicholai area, causing traffic congestion for some time.

Similarly, Ooty witnessed widespread rain across the Botanical Gardens, Charing Cross, ATC, and market areas, delighting tourists who had been coping with unusually warm weather despite the start of the tourist season.

Interior regions also recorded significant rainfall. In Dindigul district, areas including Natham, Chanarpatti, Gopalpatti, Anjukulipatti, Thavasimadai, Chinnalapatti, and Athoor received steady showers. In Vellore, where temperatures had exceeded around 37 degrees Celsius in recent days, rainfall in Sathuvachari, Katpadi, Vallimalai, and Ponnai brought relief to residents.

Tourists in Yercaud were caught in sudden rain while enjoying boating and other activities. Rain was also reported across Salem and nearby areas, including Asthampatti, Ammapet, and Kondalampatti.

Heavy showers were recorded in parts of the Perambalur district, where strong winds uprooted banana trees in Echampatti.

Rain also lashed Kovilpatti and the surrounding areas, cooling temperatures after prolonged heat.

Despite the rainfall, temperatures remained high across the State. Madurai recorded 38 degrees Celsius, while Tiruchirappalli and Thoothukudi touched 39 degrees. Chennai is likely to see partly cloudy skies with temperatures ranging between 26 degrees and 37 degrees Celsius. No warnings have been issued for fishermen.