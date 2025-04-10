NFL Star Quarterback Jordan Love Becomes An Ambassador For NCRF

NCRF Logo

Green Bay Packers Star Quarterback Joins NCRF Giving Thousands in Scholarships to Student Athletes

- Jordan Love, Star Quarterback for Green Bay PackersWALNUT, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jordan Love, NFL Star Quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, has made a commitment to join National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) as an ambassador to support student athletes and promote mental health. Jordan wants to use his platform to, not only promote mental health but Jordan wants to use his platform to, not only promote mental health, but also to share the goodness and importance of uniting law enforcement with the community.Jordan Love's personal life was deeply impacted at the age of 14 when he lost his dad, who was a police officer, to suicide. He was encouraged to remain in sports and had mentors to guide and provide social emotional support for his mental health. Jordan shares that sports helped him mentally and strengthened his social emotional state.“Having suffered the biggest loss of my life, I was blessed to have mentors guide me and keep my own mental health in check. Sports allowed me to persevere on and off the field. The benefits of team sports are not only physical, but also for mental, emotional and social health,” says Jordan.This passion led him to create his nonprofit Hands of Love and commit to National College Resources Foundation as an ambassador of an organization that shares the same mission. Hands of Love encourages students to participate in sports, brings awareness to mental health and suicide issues, and continues his dad's work in uniting law enforcement with the community. Together, they will support student athletes with camps, clinics, showcases, combines and scholarships to help student athletes play at the next level and provide social emotional settings to support student athletes' mental health.“We are thrilled beyond our wildest dreams to have an individual like Jordan and his foundation, who truly cares about our community and is also passionate about creating unity with our law enforcement. We also support his mission to provide support to these student athletes who are many times forgotten when it comes to mental health while sharing the importance of higher education and social health beyond the field or court. So, I must say I am extremely excited to change lives with Jordan,” says NCRF Founder and CEO Dr. Theresa Price.Jordan has donated basketballs and footballs and a signed jersey to help NCRF raise money for scholarships and donated thousands to provide scholarships for student athletes in all sports. Jordan and his foundation have provided support to NCRF's HBCU Basketball Showcase on April 11th and 12th in partnership with Lynwood Unified School District, hosting over 200 unsigned seniors, community college athletes, and transfer portal athletes, giving them an opportunity to get recruited on-site. In 2024, over 100 athletic offers were given, totaling over 33 million dollars in athletic scholarships.Follow NCRF TV today on YouTube at: .About National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) and Black College ExpoTMNow in its 26 th year, National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually through a variety of impactful programs and initiatives, including its Black College ExpoTM, Latino College ExpoTM, Movement Enrichment Program, STEAM Program, Internship & Careers Program, Latino Community Engagement and Student Athletic Program (SAP).Founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price, NCRF's mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF has helped over 700,000 students get into college and secure over 5 billion dollars in scholarships. NCRF's vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities, with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.

