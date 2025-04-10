403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Suntec India Recognized For The Second Consecutive Year In OA500 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) SunTec India, a leading provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) services worldwide, has secured a coveted spot in the OA500 2025 ranking by Outsource Accelerator. This marks the company's second consecutive recognition in the top 500 global outsourcing firms, reinforcing its position as a trusted service provider in the industry.
The OA500 index is a definitive industry standard for evaluating outsourcing providers worldwide. It addresses the fundamental challenge of opacity in the outsourcing industry by creating an objective framework for analysis and comparison.
Unlike subjective rankings, the OA500 relies exclusively on publicly available metadata points such as:
? Service offerings and delivery standards
? Company size, workforce expertise, and scalability
? Online prominence, domain authority, and digital reach
? Financial stability, revenue, and operational longevity
? Brand credibility, client trust, and industry influence
This approach ensures transparency and reliability, making it a trusted resource for businesses seeking outsourcing companies for their diverse needs.
SunTec India's repeated inclusion in the OA500 ranking underscores its strong digital presence and expanding global footprint. The company has successfully positioned itself as a reliable IT outsourcing provider for eCommerce management, data support, marketing, and digital engineering services.
Delighted by this recent achievement, Mr. Rohit Bhateja, Director of Digital Engineering Services and Head of Marketing at SunTec India, stated:
“In today's outsourcing landscape, data security and compliance are non-negotiable. At SunTec India, we have built a reputation on ensuring ironclad data protection, adherence to global security standards, and a transparent workflow that gives our clients confidence in their outsourcing decisions. Our inclusion in the OA500 ranking reaffirms our commitment to maintaining these high standards while delivering efficient, scalable multi-process outsourcing solutions."
About SunTec India
Established in 1999, SunTec India is a premier IT outsourcing company, providing high-quality support for data management, eCommerce management, digital marketing, photo editing, and website & app development. Holding critical certifications like ISO & HIPAA, the company prioritizes data security and accuracy in all its projects. Its human-in-the-loop methodology and vetted team of professionals help enterprises scale efficiently while ensuring cost optimization and high-performance outcomes.
The OA500 index is a definitive industry standard for evaluating outsourcing providers worldwide. It addresses the fundamental challenge of opacity in the outsourcing industry by creating an objective framework for analysis and comparison.
Unlike subjective rankings, the OA500 relies exclusively on publicly available metadata points such as:
? Service offerings and delivery standards
? Company size, workforce expertise, and scalability
? Online prominence, domain authority, and digital reach
? Financial stability, revenue, and operational longevity
? Brand credibility, client trust, and industry influence
This approach ensures transparency and reliability, making it a trusted resource for businesses seeking outsourcing companies for their diverse needs.
SunTec India's repeated inclusion in the OA500 ranking underscores its strong digital presence and expanding global footprint. The company has successfully positioned itself as a reliable IT outsourcing provider for eCommerce management, data support, marketing, and digital engineering services.
Delighted by this recent achievement, Mr. Rohit Bhateja, Director of Digital Engineering Services and Head of Marketing at SunTec India, stated:
“In today's outsourcing landscape, data security and compliance are non-negotiable. At SunTec India, we have built a reputation on ensuring ironclad data protection, adherence to global security standards, and a transparent workflow that gives our clients confidence in their outsourcing decisions. Our inclusion in the OA500 ranking reaffirms our commitment to maintaining these high standards while delivering efficient, scalable multi-process outsourcing solutions."
About SunTec India
Established in 1999, SunTec India is a premier IT outsourcing company, providing high-quality support for data management, eCommerce management, digital marketing, photo editing, and website & app development. Holding critical certifications like ISO & HIPAA, the company prioritizes data security and accuracy in all its projects. Its human-in-the-loop methodology and vetted team of professionals help enterprises scale efficiently while ensuring cost optimization and high-performance outcomes.
Company :-SunTec India
User :- SunTec India
Email :...
Phone :-5852830055Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment